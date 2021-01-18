openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mcr

modern-css-reset

by Andy Bell
1.4.0 (see all)

A bare-bones CSS reset for modern web development.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

A modern CSS reset

The Uncompressed size of this reset The GZIP size of this reset The Brotli size of this reset License: MIT

A tiny little reset that you can use as the basis of your CSS projects. You can read a breakdown of it here.

Installation

NPM:

npm install --save-dev modern-css-reset

Yarn:

yarn add modern-css-reset

Unpkg CDN: 

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />

jsDelivr CDN: 

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />

Manual installation

First, let's clone this repository:

git clone https://github.com/hankchizljaw/modern-css-reset.git

Then, go to modern-css-reset directory:

cd modern-css-reset

And now, you can minify and move the main reset to the dist by running:

npm run build

That's it! 🎉

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Issei FukataKyoto, Japan9 Ratings0 Reviews
Web designer
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial