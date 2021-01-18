A tiny little reset that you can use as the basis of your CSS projects. You can read a breakdown of it here.
NPM:
npm install --save-dev modern-css-reset
Yarn:
yarn add modern-css-reset
Unpkg CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />
jsDelivr CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />
First, let's clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/hankchizljaw/modern-css-reset.git
Then, go to
modern-css-reset directory:
cd modern-css-reset
And now, you can minify and move the main reset to the
dist by running:
npm run build
That's it! 🎉
MIT