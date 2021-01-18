A modern CSS reset

A tiny little reset that you can use as the basis of your CSS projects. You can read a breakdown of it here.

Installation

NPM:

npm install --save-dev modern-css-reset

Yarn:

yarn add modern-css-reset

Unpkg CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />

jsDelivr CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/modern-css-reset/dist/reset.min.css" />

Manual installation

First, let's clone this repository:

git clone https://github.com/hankchizljaw/modern-css-reset.git

Then, go to modern-css-reset directory:

cd modern-css-reset

And now, you can minify and move the main reset to the dist by running:

npm run build

That's it! 🎉

License

MIT