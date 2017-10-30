modelizr

A Combination of normalizr, fakerjs and GraphQL that allows you to define multipurpose models that can generate GraphQL queries, mock deeply nested data and normalize

Installation

$ yarn add modelizr

What can I use this for?

Easily generating GraphQL queries from models.

Flat-mapping responses using normalizr.

Mocking deeply nested data that match the structure of a GraphQL query.

Read my medium post on why I wrote modelizr.

What does it look like?

import { Modelizr } from 'modelizr' const ModelData = { Person : { normalizeAs : "People" , fields : { id : Number , firstName : String , Books : [ "Book" ] } }, Book : { normalizeAs : "Books" , fields : { id : Number , title : String , Author : "Person" } } } const {query, models : {Person, Book}} = new Modelizr({ models : ModelData, config : { endpoint : "http:// ..." } }) query( Person({ id : 1 } Book( "Books" ) ), Book( "Books" , { ids : [ 4 , 5 ]}) ).then( ( res, normalize ) => { normalize(res.body) })

This will generate the following query and make a request using it.

{ Person ( id : 1 ) { id , firstName , Books { id , title } }, Books ( ids : [ 4 , 5 ]) { id , title , Author { id , firstName } } }

Documentation

NOTE: Documentation for pre- v1.0.0 can be found Here

All documentation is located at julienvincent.github.io/modelizr

Example

$ yarn

$ yarn start