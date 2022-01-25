A utility library for working with meta-model based data structures.
moddle offers you a concise way to define meta models in JavaScript. You can use these models to consume documents, create model elements and perform model validation.
A moddle description is a simple JSON file that describes types, their properties and relationships:
{
"name": "Cars",
"uri": "http://cars",
"prefix": "c",
"types": [
{
"name": "Base",
"properties": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "String", "isAttr": true }
]
},
{
"name": "Root",
"superClass": [ "Base" ],
"properties": [
{ "name": "cars", "type": "Car", "isMany": true }
]
},
{
"name": "Car",
"superClass": [ "Base" ],
"properties": [
{ "name": "name", "type": "String", "isAttr": true, "default": "No Name" },
{ "name": "power", "type": "Integer", "isAttr": true },
{ "name": "similar", "type": "Car", "isMany": true, "isReference": true }
]
}
]
}
moddle allows you to instantiate that definition and create objects from it:
import { Moddle } from 'moddle';
var cars = new Moddle([ carsJSON ]);
var taiga = cars.create('c:Car', { name: 'Taiga' });
console.log(taiga);
// { $type: 'c:Car', name: 'Taiga' };
var cheapCar = cars.create('c:Car');
console.log(cheapCar.name);
// "No Name"
// really?
cheapCar.get('similar').push(taiga);
Then again, moddle allows you to perform introspection on model instances, too.
var carDescriptor = cheapCar.$descriptor;
console.log(carDescriptor.properties);
// [ { name: 'id', type: 'String', ... }, { name: 'name', type: 'String', ...} ... ]
Have a look at our test coverage to learn about everything that is currently supported.
MIT