moddle

A utility library for working with meta-model based data structures.

What is it good for?

moddle offers you a concise way to define meta models in JavaScript. You can use these models to consume documents, create model elements and perform model validation.

A moddle description is a simple JSON file that describes types, their properties and relationships:

{ "name" : "Cars" , "uri" : "http://cars" , "prefix" : "c" , "types" : [ { "name" : "Base" , "properties" : [ { "name" : "id" , "type" : "String" , "isAttr" : true } ] }, { "name" : "Root" , "superClass" : [ "Base" ], "properties" : [ { "name" : "cars" , "type" : "Car" , "isMany" : true } ] }, { "name" : "Car" , "superClass" : [ "Base" ], "properties" : [ { "name" : "name" , "type" : "String" , "isAttr" : true , "default" : "No Name" }, { "name" : "power" , "type" : "Integer" , "isAttr" : true }, { "name" : "similar" , "type" : "Car" , "isMany" : true , "isReference" : true } ] } ] }

moddle allows you to instantiate that definition and create objects from it:

import { Moddle } from 'moddle' ; var cars = new Moddle([ carsJSON ]); var taiga = cars.create( 'c:Car' , { name : 'Taiga' }); console .log(taiga); var cheapCar = cars.create( 'c:Car' ); console .log(cheapCar.name); cheapCar.get( 'similar' ).push(taiga);

Then again, moddle allows you to perform introspection on model instances, too.

var carDescriptor = cheapCar.$descriptor; console .log(carDescriptor.properties);

Have a look at our test coverage to learn about everything that is currently supported.

License

MIT