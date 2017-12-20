Remove unwanted files and directories from your node_modules folder
ModClean is a utility that finds and removes unnecessary files and folders from your
node_modules directory based on predefined and custom glob patterns. This utility comes with both a CLI and a programmatic API to provide customization for your environment. ModClean is used and tested in an Enterprise environment on a daily basis.
There are a few different reasons why you would want to use ModClean:
node_modules directory with your application into version control. This is due to compatibility, vetting and vunerability scanning rules for open source software. This can lead to issues with project size, checking out/pulling changes and the infamous 255 character path limit if you're unlucky enough to be on Windows or SVN.
The 🍰 is a lie, but the Benchmarks are not.
New! In ModClean 2.0.0, patterns are now provided by plugins instead of a static
patterns.json file as part of the module. By default, ModClean comes with modclean-patterns-default installed, providing the same patterns as before. You now have the ability to create your own patterns plugins and use multiple plugins to clean your modules. This allows flexibility with both the programmatic API and CLI.
ModClean scans the
node_modules directory of your choosing, finding all files and folders that match the defined patterns and deleting them. Both the CLI and the programmatic API provides all the options needed to customize this process to your requirements. Depending on the number of modules your app requires, files can be reduced anywhere from hundreds to thousands and disk space can be reduced considerably.
(File and disk space reduction can also be different between the version of NPM and Operating System)
IMPORTANT This module has been heavily tested in an enterprise environment used for large enterprise applications. The provided patterns in modclean-patterns-default have worked very well when cleaning up useless files in many popular modules. There are hundreds of thousands of modules in NPM and I cannot simply cover them all. If you are using ModClean for the first time on your application, you should create a copy of the application so you can ensure it still runs properly after running ModClean. The patterns are set in a way to ensure no crutial module files are removed, although there could be one-off cases where a module could be affected and that's why I am stressing that testing and backups are important. If you find any files that should be removed, please create a pull request to modclean-patterns-default or create your own patterns plugin to share with the community.
So how well does this module work? If we
npm install sails and run ModClean on it, here are the results:
All tests ran on macOS 10.12.3 with Node v6.9.1 and NPM v4.0.5
modclean -n default:safe or
modclean
|Total Files
|Total Folders
|Total Size
|Before ModClean
|16,179
|1,941
|71.24 MB
|After ModClean
|12,192
|1,503
|59.35 MB
|Reduced
|3,987
|438
|11.88 MB
modclean -n default:safe,default:caution
|Total Files
|Total Folders
|Total Size
|Before ModClean
|16,179
|1,941
|71.24 MB
|After ModClean
|11,941
|1,473
|55.28 MB
|Reduced
|4,238
|468
|15.95 MB
modclean --patterns="default:*"
|Total Files
|Total Folders
|Total Size
|Before ModClean
|16,179
|1,941
|71.24 MB
|After ModClean
|11,684
|1,444
|51.76 MB
|Reduced
|4,495
|497
|19.47 MB
That makes a huge difference in the amount of files and disk space.
View additional benchmarks on the Wiki: Benchmarks. If you would like to run some of your own benchmarks, you can use modclean-benchmark.
Install locally
npm install modclean --save
Install globally (CLI)
npm install modclean -g
If you find any bugs with either ModClean or the CLI Utility, please feel free to open an issue. Any feature requests may also be poseted in the issues.
ModClean is licensed under the MIT license. Please see LICENSE in the repository for the full text.