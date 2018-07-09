This is a very simple module that uses NodeJS Streams2 to read Modbus TCP data and convert it to JSON and vice-versa.
If you're just starting or just trying to use this library, I advise you to try modbus-stream. It's more complete (it supports all standard function codes) and it was designed to work with TCP, RTU and ASCII modes.
npm install modbus-tcp
var modbus = require("modbus-tcp");
var client = new modbus.Client();
var server = new modbus.Server();
// link client and server streams together
client.writer().pipe(server.reader());
server.writer().pipe(client.reader());
// if you have a socket (stream) you can just
// call client.pipe(socket) or server.pipe(socket)
server.on("read-coils", function (from, to, reply) {
return reply(null, [ 1, 0, 1, 1 ]);
});
// read coils from unit id = 0, from address 10 to 13
client.readCoils(0, 10, 13, function (err, coils) {
// coils = [ 1, 0, 1, 1 ]
});
All of the following read methods have the form
method(unitId, from, to, next) and write methods have the form
method(unitId, addr, val, next), where
next is an optional function called if the server replies (with the same transactionId) to the sent message.
Addresses are exactly as is in protocol, so if you see a paper talking about address
40001 this usually means first record address of that function so it means address
0.
This last event is triggered when an unknown function code is received.