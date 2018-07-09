Modbus TCP/IP Stream

This is a very simple module that uses NodeJS Streams2 to read Modbus TCP data and convert it to JSON and vice-versa.

Install

If you're just starting or just trying to use this library, I advise you to try modbus-stream. It's more complete (it supports all standard function codes) and it was designed to work with TCP, RTU and ASCII modes.

npm install modbus-tcp

Example

var modbus = require ( "modbus-tcp" ); var client = new modbus.Client(); var server = new modbus.Server(); client.writer().pipe(server.reader()); server.writer().pipe(client.reader()); server.on( "read-coils" , function ( from, to, reply ) { return reply( null , [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 ]); }); client.readCoils( 0 , 10 , 13 , function ( err, coils ) { });

Client Methods

All of the following read methods have the form method(unitId, from, to, next) and write methods have the form method(unitId, addr, val, next) , where next is an optional function called if the server replies (with the same transactionId) to the sent message.

readCoils

readDiscreteInputs

readHoldingRegisters

readInputRegisters

writeSingleCoil

writeSingleRegister

writeMultipleCoils

writeMultipleRegisters

Addresses are exactly as is in protocol, so if you see a paper talking about address 40001 this usually means first record address of that function so it means address 0 .

Server Events

read-coils

read-discrete-inputs

read-holding-registers

read-input-registers

write-single-coil

write-single-register

write-multiple-coils

write-multiple-registers

data

This last event is triggered when an unknown function code is received.