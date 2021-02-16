This is a NodeJS module to help you process modbus data. It uses pdu to build the core PDU and then uses transports to extend the rest.
This is my current
test.js file. It creates a client and a server network socket and the server requests coils as soon as the client connects.
var modbus = require("modbus-stream");
modbus.tcp.server({ debug: "server" }, (connection) => {
connection.readCoils({ address: 5, quantity: 8 }, (err, info) => {
console.log("response", info.response.data);
});
}).listen(12345, () => {
modbus.tcp.connect(12345, { debug: "client" }, (err, connection) => {
connection.on("read-coils", (request, reply) => {
reply(null, [ 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1 ]);
});
});
});
To connect to a modbus device over TCP, use:
var modbus = require("modbus-stream");
modbus.tcp.connect(502, "134.2.56.231", { debug: "automaton-2454" }, (err, connection) => {
// do something with connection
});
To listen for connections over TCP, use:
var modbus = require("modbus-stream");
modbus.tcp.server({ debug: "server" }, (connection) => {
// do something with connection
}).listen(502, () => {
// ready
});
To connecto to a modbus device over a serial port, use:
var modbus = require("modbus-stream");
modbus.serial.connect("/dev/ttyS123", { debug: "automaton-123" }, (err, connection) => {
// do something with connection
});
After having a connection, you can send requests and listen for responses.
modbus.serial.connect("/dev/ttyS123", { debug: "automaton-123" }, (err, connection) => {
if (err) throw err;
connection.readCoils({ address: 52, quantity: 8, extra: { unitId: 25 } }, (err, res) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(res); // response
})
});
Every method accepts an object
options which have defaults parameters (like
address = 0) and a callback, in case you want to see the response from the remote device. Here is a list of supported function codes and the corresponding methods:
Base Reads
readCoils (
address = 0,
quantity = 1)
readDiscreteInputs (
address = 0,
quantity = 1)
readHoldingRegisters (
address = 0,
quantity = 1)
readInputRegisters (
address = 0,
quantity = 1)
Base Writes
writeSingleCoil (
address = 0,
value = 0)
writeSingleRegister (
address = 0,
value = <Buffer 0x00 0x00>)
writeMultipleCoils (
address = 0,
values = [])
writeMultipleRegisters (
address = 0,
values = [ <Buffer 0x00 0x00> ])
File Records
readFileRecord (
requests = [])
writeFileRecord (
requests = [])
FIFO
readFifoQueue (
address = 0)
Advanced
maskWriteRegister (
address = 0,
andmask = 0xFFFF,
ormask = 0x0000)
readWriteMultipleRegisters (
read_address = 0,
read_quantity = 1,
write_address = 0,
values = [ <Buffer 0x00 0x00> ])
readDeviceIdentification (
type = "BasicDeviceIdentification",
id = "ProductName")
readExceptionStatus ()
getCommEventCounter ()
getCommEventLog ()
For more information on these methods, look at the pdu repository which is used to build the packets.
To respond to remote requests, listen for events.
modbus.serial.connect("/dev/ttyS123", {
// except "debug", everything else is the default for serial
baudRate : 9600,
dataBits : 8,
stopBits : 1,
parity : "none",
debug : "automaton-123"
}, (err, connection) => {
if (err) throw err;
connection.events.on("read-coils", (req, reply) => {
console.log(req); // request
// ...
return reply(null, [ data ]);
})
});
There are events propagated from the transports up to the stream. You should bind some event listener
just in case the connection or serial device errors or just closes. Remember that in NodeJS, an emitted
error event without a listener will cause the process to throw an
uncaughtException.
close)
This event is emitted when the
serialport module emits a
close event or when a socket emits an
end event.
error)
This event if something happens to the underlying stream, like a
ECONNRESET or something similar.