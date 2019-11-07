A delightful modal dialog library for React, built from the ground up to support React Hooks. Modali provides a simple interface to build beautiful modals in minutes.
A full tutorial on Modal Components in React Using Custom Hooks can be found over at https://upmostly.com
https://upmostly.github.io/modali/
Install Modali in your project using npm:
npm install --save modali
⚠️ Modali uses React Hooks, therefore you are required to use React v16.8 or above when using Modali.
Import the
Modali component and
useModali Hook in your React components, like so:
import Modali, { useModali } from 'modali';
After you've imported the Modali component and useModali Hook, you're ready to start using Modali inside your components! 🎉
import React from 'react';
import Modali, { useModali } from 'modali';
const App = () => {
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali();
return (
<div className="app">
<button onClick={toggleExampleModal}>
Click me to open the modal
</button>
<Modali.Modal {...exampleModal}>
Hi, I'm a Modali!
</Modali.Modal>
</div>
);
};
export default App;
Modali provides everything you need to build beautiful modals in minutes. Use the title, message and buttons props to customize your modal as quick as a flash! ⚡️
import React from 'react';
import Modali, { useModali } from 'modali';
const App = () => {
const [completeExample, toggleCompleteModal] = useModali({
animated: true,
title: 'Are you sure?',
message: 'Deleting this user will be permanent.',
buttons: [
<Modali.Button
label="Cancel"
isStyleCancel
onClick={() => toggleCompleteModal()}
/>,
<Modali.Button
label="Delete"
isStyleDestructive
onClick={() => deleteUserWithId('123')}
/>,
],
});
return (
<div className="app">
<button onClick={toggleCompleteModal}>
Click me to open the modal
</button>
<Modali.Modal {...completeExample} />
</div>
);
};
export default App;
Much like the useState Hook, the
useModali Hook returns two values which can be named whatever you'd like:
This is demonstrated in the example above, from the following line:
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali();
exampleModal is the props object. Again, this must be passed into the Modali component.
toggleExampleModal is the function to show/hide Modali.
The
<Modali.Modal /> component provides a beautiful, WAI-ARIA accessible modal dialog out of the box. Import it, add it to your component tree, pass in the props object that you get from the useModali Hook and you're all set.
...
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali();
return (
<Modali.Modal {...exampleModal}>
Hi, I'm a Modali
</Modali.Modal>
);
...
The
<Modali.Button /> component provides a ready-to-go button component that includes three separate styles of button: default, cancel, and destructive.
...
const [completeExample, toggleCompleteModal] = useModali({
buttons: [
<Modali.Button
label="Done"
isStyleDefault
onClick={() => handleDoneClicked()}
/>,
<Modali.Button
label="Cancel"
isStyleCancel
onClick={() => toggleCompleteModal()}
/>,
<Modali.Button
label="Delete"
isStyleDestructive
onClick={() => deleteUserWithId('123')}
/>,
],
});
return (
<Modali.Modal {...exampleModal}>
Hi, I'm a Modali
</Modali.Modal>
);
...
|Prop
|Description
label
|String that is shown on the button
isStyleDefault
|Pass in this prop as true to show the default button
isStyleCancel
|Pass in this prop as true to show a cancel button
isStyleDestructive
|Pass in this prop as true to show a delete button
onClick
|Called when the button is clicked
This flexibility of being able to name the props object and toggle function allows us to use multiple Modalis in the same component:
import React from 'react';
import Modali, { useModali } from 'modali';
const App = () => {
const [firstModal, toggleFirstModal] = useModali();
const [secondModal, toggleSecondModal] = useModali();
return (
<div className="app">
<button onClick={toggleFirstModal}>
Click me to open the first modal!
</button>
<button onClick={toggleSecondModal}>
Click me to open the second modal!
</button>
<Modali.Modal {...firstModal}>
Hi, I'm the first Modali
</Modali.Modal>
<Modali.Modal {...secondModal}>
And I'm the second Modali
</Modali.Modal>
</div>
);
};
export default App;
Modali provides an easy to use interface for accessing useful events, such as when the modal shows and hides.
|Event
|Description
onShow
|Called when the component finishes mounting to the DOM
onHide
|Called when the component is removed from the DOM
onEscapeKeyDown
|Called when the escape key is pressed while the component is mounted to the DOM
onOverlayClicked
|Called when the modal overlay back is clicked while the component is mounted to the DOM
Example
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali({
onShow: () => console.log('Modali is shown'),
onHide: () => console.log('Modali is hidden')
});
Modali can be easily customized by passing in an object of key/value pairs to the useModali Hook's initializer:
|Option
|Default Value
|Description
title
|string
|The text displayed in the upper left corner
message
|string
|The text displayed in the body of the modal
buttons
|array
|Displays whatever is passed in in the footer
closeButton
|true
|Controls the visibility of the close button
animated
|false
|Fades in the modal when it mounts to the DOM
centered
|false
|Positions the modal in the center of the screen
large
|false
|Changes the size of the modal to be 800px wide
overlayClose
|true
|Disables clicking the modal overlay to hide it
keyboardClose
|true
|Disables the ESC key hiding the modal
Example
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali({
animated: true,
large: true,
closeButton: false,
});
Of course, props and events can be combined when passing the options to the useModali Hook:
function handleModalOnHide() {
// do something when the modal hides
}
const [exampleModal, toggleExampleModal] = useModali({
onHide: handleModalOnHide,
large: true,
closeButton: false,
});