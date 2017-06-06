A modal dialog component for Vue.js 2.x

Skip to the demo section below if you want to see a quick working example.

installation

npm install --save modal-vue

Then, within the <script> tag of the component in which you want to use the modal-vue component you need to import it, and register it as a component.

import Modal from 'modal-vue' export default { components : { Modal }, ...rest of component properties }

Refer to the vuejs documentation page for full details of using components.

usage

Let's start with a quick example extracted from the <template> tag of a component that uses modal-vue. Maybe that's all you need! but see below for full details of all options.

<modal :showModal="showSourceDialog" :closeAction="closeSourceDialog"> <h1 slot="header">Select Source</h1> <select slot="body" :value="database.source" @change="changeSource($event.target.value)"> <option v-for="source in ['', ...refdata.sources]">{{ source }}</option> </select> </modal>

properties

modal-vue accepts 3 props which are passed to it as attributes in the <modal> element:

showModal

If true, the modal dialog will be displayed. Pass in whatever state in your application controls this.

closeAction

This is the function to called when the close button of the modal dialog is clicked. This can do whatever you need it to, but don't forget to change the state which controls the showModal prop or you will have a dialog for life.

containerClass

This is optional and specifies a Bootstrap container class to be used for the <div> that wraps the modal dialog if required.

slots

modal-vue has 3 html slots which are defined as child elements of the <modal> element:

header

This is optional and the contents of it will be used for the heading of the modal dialog. A close button will also be displayed in the header.

If both no header slot and no closeAction prop are defined a dialog without a close button will be displayed. Hopefully in this case you will have provided some other mechanism in the body or footer to allow the dialog to be closed.

body

This defines the contents of the body of the modal dialog. In the example at the start of this section, the body consists of an html select dropdown including an onChange handler. In this example when the onChange handler is fired the dialog is closed, so no need for any footer buttons etc.

dependencies

This component uses Bootstrap v3 for CSS. If you are not already using Bootstrap, you can find installation instructions here.

demo

You can see a demo of modal-vue here:

https://colinf.github.io/modal-vue/index.html

If you want to play around with the demo, then follow these steps to get it running locally:

git clone https://github.com/colinf/modal-vue.git cd modal-vue npm install npm run demo

and then go to http://localhost:8000 to access it

credits

This component was originally based on Kris Jenkin's excellent Elm Dialog library.