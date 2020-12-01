Modal Vanilla

Modal Dialog window written in raw ES6 JavaScript. Functionally and visually

compatible with Bootstrap framework.

This Modal implementation is fairly opinionated and in most cases could be used

as it is. However in cases where design or some functionality has to be modified

it should be possible via Modal instance patching.

Examples

View live examples here.

Usage

Via JavaScript

Unlike similar modals in Bootstrap, Modal Vanilla has to be instantiated and

displayed manually from JavaScript instead of having such functionality as toggling via data-toggle attribute.

Static

Within the page you'll have an HTML of the modal that you want to display. In this

case element should have an my-modal ID.

var myModal = new Modal({ el : document .getElementById( 'my-modal' ) }); myModal.show(); var myModal = new Modal({ el : document .getElementById( 'my-modal' ) }).show();

Dynamic

It is possible to include some custom content without specifying actual HTML

element. When Modal can't be attached to DOM element it will be constructed

dynamically.

var myModal = new Modal({ title : 'My Modal Dialog' , content : 'This is a dynamic content for the modal injected from JS' }).show();

Presets

Modal Vanilla has two ready-to-use presets: Alert and Confirm.

Alert is used to display some message to the user and gives user option to

close that modal with single button "OK".

Confirm is used to display some prompt to the user with two buttons: "OK" and "Cancel".

In both presets when user clicks on the button Modal Vanilla would fire an event

dismiss which you can listen to. This event gives you an option to access

modal itself, browser event that led to dismiss (click, keydown) and if dismiss

was fired via one of the buttons - specific button.

Options

Name Type Default Description el DOM Node or null null Existing DOM element that will be 'Modal-ized'. animate boolean true Show Modal using animation. appendTo string 'body' DOM element selector to which constructed Modal will be appended. backdrop boolean or the string 'static' true Show Modal backdrop bocking content. If static is set - modal won't be closed on backdrop click keyboard boolean true Close modal on esc key. title string or DOM Node 'Dialog' Content of the title in the constructed dialog. header boolean true Flag specifying whether header of the constructed dialog should be rendered content boolean, string or DOM Node false Specify content that you want to display in the content area of the dialog footer boolean, string or DOM Node true Specify whether you want to see footer and what kind of footer. When set to true would show a single "OK" button. headerClose boolean true Show close button in the header. construct boolean false Force modal type - if set to true Modal would be constructed dynamically. transition integer 300 How much time in ms it takes to show the modal. backdropTransition integer 150 How much time in ms it takes to show backdrop.

Methods

.show()

Shows modal instance. Returns instance itself.

var myModal = new Modal({ el : document .getElementById( 'my-modal' ) }); myModal.show();

.hide()

Hides modal instance. Returns instance itself.

var myModal = new Modal({ el : document .getElementById( 'my-modal' ) }).show(); myModal.hide();

Events

Modal Vanilla uses standard node.js EventEmitter and therefore supports such

event as: 'on', 'once', 'removeAllListeners', 'removeListener'.

For more details on EventEmitter, please check official documentation page.

Available events are:

Event Type Description show This event fires immediately after .show() method is called. shown This event is fired after Modal has been fully shown - with default options that would happen after 300ms. hide This event fires ately after .hide() method is called and immediately after user dismisses modal via button or keydown. hidden This event is fired after modal has been completely hidden. dismiss This event fires iately after user clicks either on one of the buttons tat can close modal, on close element in the header, on backdrop if it is set to default behavior and after user hits "Esc" on the keyboard.