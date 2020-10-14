openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

modal-react-native-web

by Dekoruma
0.2.0 (see all)

React Native Modal Implementation for Web

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.8K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


React Native Web Modal

Edit kxmx8w08jv


This repository contains NPM Packages for React Native Modal Implementation for Web

Announcement

Modal is now supported in react native web.

https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web/releases/tag/0.14.0

Thank you for using and supporting this library!

Inspiration

React Native Modal is not yet implemented in React Native Web. This is just replacement of React Native Modal with the same API, behavior, and design. If you want to create a more enhanced modal, use React Native Web Modal Enhanced with the same code as React Native Modal implementation by React Native Community.

Setup

Modal library is available on npm, install it with: npm install --save modal-react-native-web or yarn add modal-react-native-web for the basic modal.

If you want to use the enhanced version, install it with npm install --save modal-enhanced-react-native-web or yarn add modal-enhanced-react-native-web.

Usage

  1. React Native Web Modal

Since r-web-modal is an implemantion of the original react native modal, it works in a similar fashion with react-native modal. But of course, some APIs are limited (not all props are suppported).


import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, TouchableHighlight, View } from 'react-native';

import Modal from 'modal-react-native-web';

export default class Example extends Component {
  state = {
    modalVisible: false,
  };

  setModalVisible(visible) {
    this.setState({modalVisible: visible});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{marginTop: 22}}>
        <Modal
          animationType="slide"
          transparent={false}
          visible={this.state.modalVisible}
          onDismiss={() => {
            alert('Modal has been closed.');
          }}>
          <View style={{marginTop: 22}}>
            <View>
              <Text>Hello World!</Text>

              <TouchableHighlight
                onPress={() => {
                  this.setModalVisible(!this.state.modalVisible);
                }}>
                <Text>Hide Modal</Text>
              </TouchableHighlight>
            </View>
          </View>
        </Modal>

        <TouchableHighlight
          onPress={() => {
            this.setModalVisible(true);
          }}>
          <Text>Show Modal</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Taken from React Native Modal Example with some changes

  1. Modal Enhanced for React Native Web
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Text, TouchableOpacity, View, ScrollView } from "react-native";

import Modal from 'modal-enhanced-react-native-web';

export default class Example extends Component {
  state = {
    visibleModal: null
  };

  _renderButton = (text, onPress) => (
    <TouchableOpacity onPress={onPress}>
      <View>
        <Text>{text}</Text>
      </View>
    </TouchableOpacity>
  );

  _renderModalContent = () => (
    <View>
      <Text>Hello!</Text>
      {this._renderButton("Close", () => this.setState({ visibleModal: false }))}
    </View>
  );

  _handleOnScroll = event => {
    this.setState({
      scrollOffset: event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.y
    });
  };

  _handleScrollTo = p => {
    if (this.scrollViewRef) {
      this.scrollViewRef.scrollTo(p);
    }
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        {this._renderButton("Modal that can be closed on backdrop press", () =>
          this.setState({ visibleModal: true })
        )}
        <Modal
          isVisible={this.state.visibleModal}
          onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ visibleModal: false })}
        >
          {this._renderModalContent()}
        </Modal>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

The isVisible prop is the only prop you'll really need to make the modal work: you should control this prop value by saving it in your state and setting it to true or false when needed.

Taken from React Native Modal Example and RN Modal by React Native with some changes

See React Native Modal by React Native Community for APIs.

Available animations

Taken From React Native Modal by React Native Community

Take a look at react-native-animatable to see the dozens of animations available out-of-the-box. You can also pass in custom animation definitions and have them automatically register with react-native-animatable. For more information on creating custom animations, see the react-native-animatable animation definition schema.

Packages

 

React Native Web Modal

Enhanced Modal React Native Web
NPM
Description React Native Modal implemented for Web.
Implemented using React Native Web Animated and React DOM Portal
 Enhanced Version of React Native Modal, implemented for web
Inspired by RNW Modal by Kiurchv React Native Modal by React Native Community
MIT License by React Native Community
Not yet supported - onRequestClose
- supportedOrientations
- hardwareAccelerated
- onOrientationChange
- presentationStyle
 -

Author

Special Thanks

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial