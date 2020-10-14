This repository contains NPM Packages for React Native Modal Implementation for Web
Modal is now supported in react native web.
https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web/releases/tag/0.14.0
Thank you for using and supporting this library!
React Native Modal is not yet implemented in React Native Web. This is just replacement of React Native Modal with the same API, behavior, and design. If you want to create a more enhanced modal, use React Native Web Modal Enhanced with the same code as React Native Modal implementation by React Native Community.
Modal library is available on npm, install it with:
npm install --save modal-react-native-web or
yarn add modal-react-native-web for the basic modal.
If you want to use the enhanced version, install it with
npm install --save modal-enhanced-react-native-web or
yarn add modal-enhanced-react-native-web.
Since r-web-modal is an implemantion of the original react native modal, it works in a similar fashion with react-native modal. But of course, some APIs are limited (not all props are suppported).
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, TouchableHighlight, View } from 'react-native';
import Modal from 'modal-react-native-web';
export default class Example extends Component {
state = {
modalVisible: false,
};
setModalVisible(visible) {
this.setState({modalVisible: visible});
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{marginTop: 22}}>
<Modal
animationType="slide"
transparent={false}
visible={this.state.modalVisible}
onDismiss={() => {
alert('Modal has been closed.');
}}>
<View style={{marginTop: 22}}>
<View>
<Text>Hello World!</Text>
<TouchableHighlight
onPress={() => {
this.setModalVisible(!this.state.modalVisible);
}}>
<Text>Hide Modal</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
</View>
</Modal>
<TouchableHighlight
onPress={() => {
this.setModalVisible(true);
}}>
<Text>Show Modal</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
}
Taken from React Native Modal Example with some changes
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Text, TouchableOpacity, View, ScrollView } from "react-native";
import Modal from 'modal-enhanced-react-native-web';
export default class Example extends Component {
state = {
visibleModal: null
};
_renderButton = (text, onPress) => (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onPress}>
<View>
<Text>{text}</Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
_renderModalContent = () => (
<View>
<Text>Hello!</Text>
{this._renderButton("Close", () => this.setState({ visibleModal: false }))}
</View>
);
_handleOnScroll = event => {
this.setState({
scrollOffset: event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.y
});
};
_handleScrollTo = p => {
if (this.scrollViewRef) {
this.scrollViewRef.scrollTo(p);
}
};
render() {
return (
<View>
{this._renderButton("Modal that can be closed on backdrop press", () =>
this.setState({ visibleModal: true })
)}
<Modal
isVisible={this.state.visibleModal}
onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ visibleModal: false })}
>
{this._renderModalContent()}
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
}
The
isVisible prop is the only prop you'll really need to make the modal work: you should control this prop value by saving it in your state and setting it to
true or
false when needed.
Taken from React Native Modal Example and RN Modal by React Native with some changes
See React Native Modal by React Native Community for APIs.
Taken From React Native Modal by React Native Community
Take a look at react-native-animatable to see the dozens of animations available out-of-the-box. You can also pass in custom animation definitions and have them automatically register with react-native-animatable. For more information on creating custom animations, see the react-native-animatable animation definition schema.
|
React Native Web Modal
|
Enhanced Modal React Native Web
|NPM
|Description
|React Native Modal implemented for Web.
Implemented using React Native Web Animated and React DOM Portal
|Enhanced Version of React Native Modal, implemented for web
|Inspired by
|RNW Modal by Kiurchv
|
React Native Modal by React Native Community
MIT License by React Native Community
|Not yet supported
|
- onRequestClose
- supportedOrientations
- hardwareAccelerated
- onOrientationChange
- presentationStyle
|-
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details