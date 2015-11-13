A modal window for the browser.
This module provides generic modal dialog functionality for blocking the UI and obtaining user input.
You need to 'require' this module in a commonJS style environment, and you need to be able to require the things with the .jade extension. I use browserify to do this.
modal([options])[.on('event')]
i element before button text with the given class(es)
Events will be fired on the modal according to which button is clicked. Defaults are confirm/cancel, but these can be overriden in your options.
modal(
{ title: 'Delete object'
, content: 'Are you sure you want to delete this object?'
, buttons:
[ { text: 'Don’t delete', event: 'cancel', keyCodes: [ 27 ] }
, { text: 'Delete', event: 'confirm', className: 'button-danger', iconClassName: 'icon-delete' }
]
})
.on('confirm', deleteItem)