openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mod

modal

by Ben Gourley
1.2.0 (see all)

An async modal window for the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

520

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Modal

A modal window for the browser.

This module provides generic modal dialog functionality for blocking the UI and obtaining user input.

Note:

You need to 'require' this module in a commonJS style environment, and you need to be able to require the things with the .jade extension. I use browserify to do this.

Usage

modal([options])[.on('event')]

Options

  • title (string)
  • content (jQuery DOM element / raw string)
  • buttons (array)
    • text (string) the button text
    • event (string) the event name to fire when the button is clicked
    • className (string) the className to apply to the button
    • iconClassName (string) adds an i element before button text with the given class(es)
    • keyCodes ([numbers]) the keycodes of shortcuts keys for the button
  • clickOutsideToClose (boolean) whether a click event outside of the modal should close it
  • clickOutsideEvent (string) the name of the event to be triggered on clicks outside of the modal
  • className (string) optional class to apply to the modal element
  • removeMethod (string) which jQuery method to remove the modal contents with (default: remove) This is useful when you want to append the contents to the DOM again later. In which case set this to 'detach' so that bound event handlers on your content area aren't removed.

Events will be fired on the modal according to which button is clicked. Defaults are confirm/cancel, but these can be overriden in your options.

Example

modal(
  { title: 'Delete object'
  , content: 'Are you sure you want to delete this object?'
  , buttons:
    [ { text: 'Don’t delete', event: 'cancel', keyCodes: [ 27 ] }
    , { text: 'Delete', event: 'confirm', className: 'button-danger', iconClassName: 'icon-delete' }
    ]
  })
  .on('confirm', deleteItem)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial