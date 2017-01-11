mocky - http mocking server with simple config written on nodejs
npm install mocky
Create new mock.js file with content
var mocky = require('mocky');
mocky.createServer([{
// simple GET route without request body to match
url: '/someurl1?a=b&c=d',
method: 'get',
res: 'response for GET request'
}, {
// POST route with request body to match and respose with status, headers and body
url: '/someurl2?a=b&c=d',
method: 'post',
req: 'POST request body to match',
res: {
status: 202,
headers: {'Content-type': 'text/html'},
body: '<div>response to return to client</div>'
}
}, {
// PUT route with dynamic response body
url: '/someurl3?a=b&c=d',
method: 'put',
req: 'PUT request body to match',
res: function(req, res) {
return 'PUT response body';
}
}, {
// GET route with regexp url and async response with status, headers and body
url: /\/someurl4\?a=\d+/,
method: 'get',
res: function(req, res, callback) {
setTimeout(function() {
callback(null, {
status: 202,
headers: {'Content-type': 'text/plain'},
body: 'async response body'
});
}, 1000);
}
}]).listen(4321);
That's all now you can run mock server
node mock.js, after
that if you send
GET request to
http://127.0.0.1:4321/someurl1?a=b&c=d and
get
response for GET request to the client, send
POST request to
http://127.0.0.1:4321/someurl?a=b&c=d with body
POST request body to match
... and so on, just try it.
It's very handy to auto record requests, do it somewhere at start of your main app file
mocky.recorder.start({print: true});
After that all http/https requests will be logged into console immediately after execution.
You also can manually control
recorder -
start recorder then after some
requests occures you can manually process recorder
outputs e.g.
console.log(mocky.recorder.outputs)
You also can
stop recorder and
clear outputs.
mocky.recorder.stop();
mocky.recorder.clean();
Into cloned repository run
npm test