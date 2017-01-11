openbase logo
mocky

by 2do2go
0.1.11 (see all)

http mocking server with simple config written on nodejs

Categories

Readme

mocky - http mocking server with simple config written on nodejs

Installation

npm install mocky

Examples

Create new mock.js file with content

var mocky = require('mocky');

mocky.createServer([{
// simple GET route without request body to match
    url: '/someurl1?a=b&c=d',
    method: 'get',
    res: 'response for GET request'
}, {
// POST route with request body to match and respose with status, headers and body
    url: '/someurl2?a=b&c=d',
    method: 'post',
    req: 'POST request body to match',
    res: {
        status: 202,
        headers: {'Content-type': 'text/html'},
        body: '<div>response to return to client</div>'
    }
}, {
// PUT route with dynamic response body
    url: '/someurl3?a=b&c=d',
    method: 'put',
    req: 'PUT request body to match',
    res: function(req, res) {
        return 'PUT response body';
    }
}, {
// GET route with regexp url and async response with status, headers and body
    url: /\/someurl4\?a=\d+/,
    method: 'get',
    res: function(req, res, callback) {
        setTimeout(function() {
            callback(null, {
                status: 202,
                headers: {'Content-type': 'text/plain'},
                body: 'async response body'
            });
        }, 1000);
    }
}]).listen(4321);

That's all now you can run mock server node mock.js, after that if you send GET request to http://127.0.0.1:4321/someurl1?a=b&c=d and get response for GET request to the client, send POST request to http://127.0.0.1:4321/someurl?a=b&c=d with body POST request body to match ... and so on, just try it.

Requests recording

It's very handy to auto record requests, do it somewhere at start of your main app file

mocky.recorder.start({print: true});

After that all http/https requests will be logged into console immediately after execution.

You also can manually control recorder - start recorder then after some requests occures you can manually process recorder outputs e.g.

console.log(mocky.recorder.outputs)

You also can stop recorder and clear outputs.

mocky.recorder.stop();
mocky.recorder.clean();

Running test

Into cloned repository run

npm test

TODO

  • improve server logging
  • support request headers matching

