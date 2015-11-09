Mock all of your ES6 module components with Mocktail using dependency injection.
npm i mocktail -D
🍨 Watch "Getting Started with Mocktail": https://vimeo.com/137495637
Mocktail encourages developers to stub at runtime — dependency injection — when writing their tests – for this
mocktail provides the
mock method.
Request.js
import {mock} from 'mocktail';
class Request {}
export default mock(Request);
By default the
mock method in the case above will return the actual
Request object when imported. However, when unit testing you'll define the environment as
ENV.TESTING using the
env method in your setup file. In the same file you can specify an alternative for the
Request object by specifying its
RequestMock instead:
Setup.js
import {env, ENV, inject} from 'mocktail';
env(ENV.TESTING);
inject('Request', RequestMock);
Note: The
Request name is specified as a
string to the
inject method, which is deduced from the actual
Request object using its
name property:
Request.name.
Now whenever you import the
Request module in your unit tests — assuming you import after you have imported your setup file — then the returned object will be
RequestMock rather than
Request.
Tests.js
import 'Setup';
import Request from 'Request';
Seldom you may wish to stub in your module itself – in these cases pass it through
mocktail.stub passing in both the actual object and its associated stub object:
Request.js
import {stub} from 'mocktail';
class Request {}
class RequestMock {}
export default stub(Request, RequestMock);
With the
stub method, the second argument is always the stubed object that will be returned when
environment is defined as
true using:
Setup.js
import {env, ENV} from 'mocktail';
env(ENV.TESTING);
In the above example the default value for
environment is
ENV.PRODUCTION and can be set explicitly with:
env(ENV.PRODUCTION).
With Mocktail it's important to note that the
import syntax is exactly the same whether you're importing the actual object or its stubed counterpart.
Often you may want to export your modules without exporting as the
default – in these instances you can use the
export as syntax:
Request.js
import {mock} from 'mocktail';
class Request {}
class RequestMock {}
const Module = mock(Request, RequestMock);
export {Module as Request};
Then when you import the module elsewhere, you simply refer to the import as
Request, which could either be the true
Request object, or its stub –
RequestMock:
Tests.js
import {Request} from './Request';
Setting up Mocktail is straightforward – with the easiest way being to have a setup file that is loaded before your unit tests are run.
Setup.js
import {env, ENV} from 'mocktail';
env(ENV.TESTING);
You then need to ensure that your setup file is loaded prior to the loading of your components:
Tests.js
import './Setup';
import Request from '../components/Request';
describe('Request', () => {
it('Should provide RequestMock', () => {
expect(Request.name).toEqual('RequestMock');
});
});
Any time the
Request component is imported, it will be the stubed counterpart as opposed to the actual object – which in the case of
Request objects would simply mimic an AJAX call using a delay.
You can take a look in the
example directory for the recommended setup for Mocktail.
Note: See Discussion.
Proxyquire is a useful tool in importing mocks for your tests – so much so that it may seem futile to use
Mocktail. However, the advantages of
Mocktail are apparent when you consider a project.
Assume you have the following project:
Request.js
export default class Request() {}
Flickr.js
import Request from './Request';
With the
proxyquire approach the
Flickr.js file would still be holding the actual
Request object that makes live AJAX requests – when testing this would be undesirable. Therefore with the
Mocktail approach,
Flickr.js would instead be holding a
RequestMock object that simply waits for an arbitrary amount of time and then either resolves or rejects the promise – and this is the crucial difference between the two approaches.
If you wanted to make
proxyquire behave as
Mocktail does, then your
Flickr.js file would need to
proxyquire the
Request object as well, which leads to polluting your code with test-specific code – with
Mocktail the test-specific code is isolated to only the files you wish to mock and/or stub.
Pull requests are highly encouraged if you find any bugs, or wish to improve the codebase with wonderful ideas. However, if you're a little shy, please feel free to open an issue – that is fine, too.
Tests are written in Karma and can be run with
npm run test after you have installed all dependencies with
npm i.