mg

mockserver-grunt

by James D Bloom
1.0.44 (see all)

Node.js module and grunt plugin to start and stop MockServer and MockServer Proxy

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
mockserver-node has now replaced mockserver-grunt

The project has now been renamed to mockserver-node and has moved to mockserver-node

