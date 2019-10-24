openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mfm

mockjs-for-miniapp

by 高云 墨智
1.0.1-beta5 (see all)

A simulation data generator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

17.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mock.js

Build Status

Mock.js is a simulation data generator to help the front-end to develop and prototype separate from the back-end progress and reduce some monotony particularly while writing automated tests.

The official site: http://mockjs.com

Features

  • Generate simulated data according to the data template
  • Provide request/response mocking for ajax requests
  • Generate simulated data according to HTML-based templates

This library is loosely inspired by Elijah Manor's post Mocking Introduction, mennovanslooten/mockJSON, appendto/jquery-mockjax and victorquinn/chancejs.

Questions?

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.

Reporting an Issue

Make sure the problem you're addressing is reproducible. Use http://jsbin.com/ or http://jsfiddle.net/ to provide a test page. Indicate what browsers the issue can be reproduced in. What version of Mock.js is the issue reproducible in. Is it reproducible after updating to the latest version?

License

Mock.js is available under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial