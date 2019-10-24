Mock.js is a simulation data generator to help the front-end to develop and prototype separate from the back-end progress and reduce some monotony particularly while writing automated tests.
The official site: http://mockjs.com
This library is loosely inspired by Elijah Manor's post Mocking Introduction, mennovanslooten/mockJSON, appendto/jquery-mockjax and victorquinn/chancejs.
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.
Make sure the problem you're addressing is reproducible. Use http://jsbin.com/ or http://jsfiddle.net/ to provide a test page. Indicate what browsers the issue can be reproduced in. What version of Mock.js is the issue reproducible in. Is it reproducible after updating to the latest version?
Mock.js is available under the terms of the MIT License.