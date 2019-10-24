Mock.js is a simulation data generator to help the front-end to develop and prototype separate from the back-end progress and reduce some monotony particularly while writing automated tests.

The official site: http://mockjs.com

Features

Generate simulated data according to the data template

Provide request/response mocking for ajax requests

Generate simulated data according to HTML-based templates

This library is loosely inspired by Elijah Manor's post Mocking Introduction, mennovanslooten/mockJSON, appendto/jquery-mockjax and victorquinn/chancejs.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.

Reporting an Issue

Make sure the problem you're addressing is reproducible. Use http://jsbin.com/ or http://jsfiddle.net/ to provide a test page. Indicate what browsers the issue can be reproduced in. What version of Mock.js is the issue reproducible in. Is it reproducible after updating to the latest version?

License

Mock.js is available under the terms of the MIT License.