A Jest package for mocking mongoose models
With NPM:
$ npm i mockingoose -D
With Yarn:
$ yarn add mockingoose -D
const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');
// user.js
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const { Schema } = mongoose;
const schema = Schema({
name: String,
email: String,
created: { type: Date, default: Date.now },
});
module.exports = mongoose.model('User', schema);
Returns a plain object.
// __tests__/user.test.js
const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');
const model = require('./user');
describe('test mongoose User model', () => {
it('should return the doc with findById', () => {
const _doc = {
_id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
name: 'name',
email: 'name@email.com',
};
mockingoose(model).toReturn(_doc, 'findOne');
return model.findById({ _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea' }).then(doc => {
expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
});
});
it('should return the doc with update', () => {
const _doc = {
_id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
name: 'name',
email: 'name@email.com',
};
mockingoose(model).toReturn(doc, 'update');
return model
.update({ name: 'changed' }) // this won't really change anything
.where({ _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea' })
.then(doc => {
expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
});
});
});
Allows passing a function in order to return the result.
You will be able to inspect the query using the parameter passed to the function. This will be either a Mongoose Query or Aggregate class, depending on your usage.
You can use snapshots to automatically test that the queries sent out are valid.
// __tests__/user.test.js
const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');
const model = require('./user');
describe('test mongoose User model', () => {
it('should return the doc with findById', () => {
const _doc = {
_id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
name: 'name',
email: 'name@email.com',
};
const finderMock = query => {
expect(query.getQuery()).toMatchSnapshot('findById query');
if (query.getQuery()._id === '507f191e810c19729de860ea') {
return _doc;
}
};
mockingoose(model).toReturn(finderMock, 'findOne'); // findById is findOne
return model.findById('507f191e810c19729de860ea').then(doc => {
expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
});
});
});
will reset Model mock, if pass an operation, will reset only this operation mock.
it('should reset model mock', () => {
mockingoose(model).toReturn({ name: '1' });
mockingoose(model).toReturn({ name: '2' }, 'save');
mockingoose(model).reset(); // will reset all operations;
mockingoose(model).reset('find'); // will reset only find operations;
});
you can also chain
mockingoose#ModelName operations:
mockingoose(model)
.toReturn({ name: 'name' })
.toReturn({ name: 'a name too' }, 'findOne')
.toReturn({ name: 'another name' }, 'save')
.reset('find');
will reset all mocks.
beforeEach(() => {
mockingoose.resetAll();
});
find - for find query
findOne - for findOne query
count - for count query (deprecated)
countDocuments for count query
estimatedDocumentCount for count collection documents
distinct - for distinct query
findOneAndUpdate - for findOneAndUpdate query
findOneAndRemove - for findOneAndRemove query
update - for update query (DEPRECATED)
updateOne - for updateOne query
updateMany - for updateMany query
save - for create, and save documents
Model.create() or
Model.save() or
doc.save()
remove - for remove query (DEPRECATED)
deleteOne - for deleteOne query
deleteMany - for deleteMany query
aggregate - for aggregate framework
insertMany - for
Model.insertMany() bulk insert, can also pass
{ lean: true, rawResult: true } options.
All operations work with
exec,
promise and
callback.
if you are using
Model.create and you don't pass a mock with mockingoose you'll receive the mongoose created doc (with ObjectId and transformations)
validations are working as expected.
the returned document is an instance of mongoose Model.
deleteOne and
updateOne operation returns original mocked object.
you can simulate Error by passing an Error to mockingoose:
mockingoose(model).toReturn(new Error('My Error'), 'save');
return model.create({ name: 'name', email: 'name@email.com' }).catch(err => {
expect(err.message).toBe('My Error');
});
you can mock
.populate in your mocked result just be sure to change
the
Schema's path to appropriate type (eg:
Object |
Mixed):
User.schema.path('foreignKey', Object);
const doc = {
email: 'test@mail.com',
foreignKey: {
_id: '5ca4af76384306089c1c30ba',
name: 'test',
value: 'test',
},
name: 'Name',
saveCount: 1,
};
mockingoose(User).toReturn(doc);
const result = await User.find();
expect(result).toMatchObject(doc);
you can mock the
Model.exists() by passing the
findOne operator. see Issue #69
no connection is made to the database (mongoose.connect is jest.fn())
will work with node 6.4.x. tested with mongoose 4.x and jest 20.x.
check tests for more, feel free to fork and contribute.
mockingoose.ModelName is deprecated,
mockingoose(Model) is the now the recommended usage, with
Model being a Mongoose model class.
Alternatively, you may pass a string with the model name.
mockingoose(Model).toReturn((query) => value) can now take also take a function as a parameter.
The function is called with either a Query or Aggregate object from Mongoose, depending on the request. This allows tests to ensure that proper queries are sent out, and helps with regression testing.