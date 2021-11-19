openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
moc

mockingoose

by Alon Valadji
2.15.2 (see all)

A Jest package for mocking mongoose models

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

335

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mockingoose CircleCI

logo

A Jest package for mocking mongoose models

Installation

With NPM:

$ npm i mockingoose -D

With Yarn:

$ yarn add mockingoose -D

Import the library

const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');

Usage

// user.js
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const { Schema } = mongoose;

const schema = Schema({
  name: String,
  email: String,
  created: { type: Date, default: Date.now },
});

module.exports = mongoose.model('User', schema);

mockingoose(Model).toReturn(obj, operation = 'find')

Returns a plain object.

// __tests__/user.test.js
const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');

const model = require('./user');

describe('test mongoose User model', () => {
  it('should return the doc with findById', () => {
    const _doc = {
      _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
      name: 'name',
      email: 'name@email.com',
    };

    mockingoose(model).toReturn(_doc, 'findOne');

    return model.findById({ _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea' }).then(doc => {
      expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
    });
  });

  it('should return the doc with update', () => {
    const _doc = {
      _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
      name: 'name',
      email: 'name@email.com',
    };

    mockingoose(model).toReturn(doc, 'update');

    return model
      .update({ name: 'changed' }) // this won't really change anything
      .where({ _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea' })
      .then(doc => {
        expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
      });
  });
});

mockingoose(Model).toReturn(fn, operation = 'find')

Allows passing a function in order to return the result.

You will be able to inspect the query using the parameter passed to the function. This will be either a Mongoose Query or Aggregate class, depending on your usage.

You can use snapshots to automatically test that the queries sent out are valid.

// __tests__/user.test.js
const mockingoose = require('mockingoose');
const model = require('./user');

describe('test mongoose User model', () => {
  it('should return the doc with findById', () => {
    const _doc = {
      _id: '507f191e810c19729de860ea',
      name: 'name',
      email: 'name@email.com',
    };
    const finderMock = query => {
      expect(query.getQuery()).toMatchSnapshot('findById query');

      if (query.getQuery()._id === '507f191e810c19729de860ea') {
        return _doc;
      }
    };

    mockingoose(model).toReturn(finderMock, 'findOne'); // findById is findOne

    return model.findById('507f191e810c19729de860ea').then(doc => {
      expect(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc))).toMatchObject(_doc);
    });
  });
});

mockingoose(Model).reset(operation = undefined)

will reset Model mock, if pass an operation, will reset only this operation mock.

it('should reset model mock', () => {
  mockingoose(model).toReturn({ name: '1' });
  mockingoose(model).toReturn({ name: '2' }, 'save');

  mockingoose(model).reset(); // will reset all operations;
  mockingoose(model).reset('find'); // will reset only find operations;
});

you can also chain mockingoose#ModelName operations:

mockingoose(model)
  .toReturn({ name: 'name' })
  .toReturn({ name: 'a name too' }, 'findOne')
  .toReturn({ name: 'another name' }, 'save')
  .reset('find');

mockingoose.resetAll()

will reset all mocks.

beforeEach(() => {
  mockingoose.resetAll();
});

Operations available:

  • find - for find query
  • findOne - for findOne query
  • count - for count query (deprecated)
  • countDocuments for count query
  • estimatedDocumentCount for count collection documents
  • distinct - for distinct query
  • findOneAndUpdate - for findOneAndUpdate query
  • findOneAndRemove - for findOneAndRemove query
  • update - for update query (DEPRECATED)
  • updateOne - for updateOne query
  • updateMany - for updateMany query
  • save - for create, and save documents Model.create() or Model.save() or doc.save()
  • remove - for remove query (DEPRECATED)
  • deleteOne - for deleteOne query
  • deleteMany - for deleteMany query
  • aggregate - for aggregate framework
  • insertMany - for Model.insertMany() bulk insert, can also pass { lean: true, rawResult: true } options.

Notes

All operations work with exec, promise and callback.

  • if you are using Model.create and you don't pass a mock with mockingoose you'll receive the mongoose created doc (with ObjectId and transformations)

  • validations are working as expected.

  • the returned document is an instance of mongoose Model.

  • deleteOne and updateOne operation returns original mocked object.

  • you can simulate Error by passing an Error to mockingoose:

    mockingoose(model).toReturn(new Error('My Error'), 'save');

return model.create({ name: 'name', email: 'name@email.com' }).catch(err => {
  expect(err.message).toBe('My Error');
});

  • you can mock .populate in your mocked result just be sure to change the Schema's path to appropriate type (eg: Object | Mixed):

    User.schema.path('foreignKey', Object);

const doc = {
  email: 'test@mail.com',
  foreignKey: {
    _id: '5ca4af76384306089c1c30ba',
    name: 'test',
    value: 'test',
  },
  name: 'Name',
  saveCount: 1,
};
  
mockingoose(User).toReturn(doc);
  
const result = await User.find();
  
expect(result).toMatchObject(doc);

  • you can mock the Model.exists() by passing the findOne operator. see Issue #69

  • no connection is made to the database (mongoose.connect is jest.fn())

  • will work with node 6.4.x. tested with mongoose 4.x and jest 20.x.

  • check tests for more, feel free to fork and contribute.

Recent Changes:

  • mockingoose.ModelName is deprecated, mockingoose(Model) is the now the recommended usage, with Model being a Mongoose model class.

    Alternatively, you may pass a string with the model name.

  • mockingoose(Model).toReturn((query) => value) can now take also take a function as a parameter.

    The function is called with either a Query or Aggregate object from Mongoose, depending on the request. This allows tests to ensure that proper queries are sent out, and helps with regression testing.

Shoutout to our amazing community

Stargazers

Stargazers repo roster for @alonronin/mockingoose

Forkers

Forkers repo roster for @alonronin/mockingoose

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial