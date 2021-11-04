Request mocking for Puppeteer and Playwright

Mockiavelli is HTTP request mocking library for Puppeteer and Playwright. It was created to enable effective testing of Single Page Apps in isolation and independently from API services.

Main features

simple, minimal API

mock network requests directly in the test case

inspect and assert requests payload

match request by method, url, path parameters and query strings

support for cross-origin requests

works with every testing framework running in node.js

fully typed in Typescript and well tested

lightweight - only 4 total dependencies (direct and indirect)

Docs

Installation

npm install mockiavelli -D

or if you are using yarn:

yarn add mockiavelli -D

Mockiavelli requires one of the following to be installed separately: [Puppeteer](https://pptr.dev/) (in versions 2.x - 8.x) [Playwright](https://playwright.dev/) (in version 1.x)

If you're using [jest](jestjs.io/) we also recommend to install [jest-puppeteer](https://github.com/smooth-code/jest-puppeteer) or [jest-playwright](https://www.npmjs.com/package/jest-playwright-preset)

To start using Mockiavelli, you need to instantiate it by providing it a page - instance of [Puppeteer Page](https://pptr.dev/#?product=Puppeteer&show=api-class-page) or [Playwright Page](https://playwright.dev/docs/api/class-page)

import { Mockiavelli } from 'mockiavelli' ; import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); const mockiavelli = await Mockiavelli.setup(page);

Mockiavelli will start to intercept all HTTP requests issued from this page.

To define response for a given request, call mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD> with request URL and response object:

const getUsersMock = mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 200 , body: [ { id: 123 , name: 'John Doe' }, { id: 456 , name: 'Mary Jane' }, ], });

Now every GET /api/users request issued from this page will receive 200 OK response with provided body.

const users = await page.evaluate( () => { return fetch( '/api/users' ).then( ( res ) => res.json()); }); console .log(users);

The example below is a [Jest](https://jestjs.io/en) test case (with [jest-puppeteer preset](https://github.com/smooth-code/jest-puppeteer)) verifies a sign-up form in a locally running application.

Mockiavelli is used to mock and assert request that the app makes to REST API upon form submission.

import { Mockiavelli } from 'mockiavelli' ; test( 'Sign-up form' , async () => { const mockiavelli = await Mockiavelli.setup(page); await page.goto( 'http://localhost:8000/' ); const postUserMock = mockiavelli.mockPOST( '/api/user' , { status: 201 , body: { userId: '123' , }, }); await page.type( 'input.name' , 'John Doe' ); await page.type( 'input.email' , 'email@example.com' ); await page.click( 'button.submit' ); const postUserRequest = await postUserMock.waitForRequest(); expect(postUserRequest.body).toEqual({ user_name: 'John Doe' , user_email: 'email@example.com' , }); await expect(page).toMatch( 'Created account ID: 123' ); });

Request can be matched by:

providing URL string to mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD> method: mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users?age=30' , {status: 200 , body: [....]})

providing matcher object to mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD> method mockiavelli.mockGET({ url: '/api/users' , query: { age: '30' } }, {status: 200 , body: [....]})

providing full matcher object mockiavelli.mock method mockiavelli.mock({ method: 'GET' , url: '/api/users' , query: { age: '30' } }, {status: 200 , body: [...]})

Path parameters in the URL can be matched using :param notation, thanks to [path-to-regexp](https://www.npmjs.com/package/path-to-regexp) library.

If mock matches the request, those params are exposed in request.params property.

const getUserMock = mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users/:userId' , { status: 200 }); console .log( await getUserMock.waitForRequest());

Mockiavelli uses

Mockiavelli supports matching requests by query parameters. All defined params are then required to match the request, but excess params are ignored:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users?city=Warsaw&sort=asc' , { status: 200 });

It is also possible to define query parameters as object. This notation works great for matching array query params:

mockiavelli.mockGET( { url: '/api/users' , query: { status: [ 'active' , 'blocked' ] } }, { status: 200 } );

mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD> and mockiavelli.mock methods return an instance of Mock class that records all requests the matched given mock.

To assert details of request made by application use async mock.waitForRequest() method. It will throw an error if no matching request was made.

const postUsersMock = mockiavelli.mockPOST( '/api/users' , { status: 200 }); const postUserRequest = await postUsersMock.waitForRequest(); expect(postUserRequest.body).toBe({ name: 'John' , email: 'john@example.com' , });

By default mock are persistent, meaning that they will respond to multiple matching requests:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 200 });

To change this behaviour and disable mock once it matched a request use once option:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 200 }, { once: true });

Mocks are matched in the "newest first" order. To override previously defined mock simply define new one:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 200 }); mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 401 }); mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 500 });

To change the default "newest first" matching order, you define mocks with combination of once and priority parameters:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 404 }, { once: true , priority: 10 } ); mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 500 }, { once: true , priority: 5 }); mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users' , { status: 200 });

It is possible to initialize Mockiavelli instance with specified API base url. This API base url is added to every mocked request url.

const mockiavelli = await Mockiavelli.setup(page, { baseUrl: '/api/v1' }); mockiavelli.mockGET( '/users' , { status: 200 });

Mockiavelli has built-in support for cross-origin requests. If application and API are not on the same origin (domain) just provide the full request URL to mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD>

mockiavelli.mockGET( 'http://api.example.com/api/users' , { status: 200 });

To stop intercept requests you can call mockiavelli.disable method (all requests will send to real services). Then you can enable mocking again by mockiavelli.enable method.

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users/:userId' , { status: 200 , body: { name: 'John Doe' }, }); mockiavelli.disable(); mockiavelli.enable();

It is possible to define mocked response in function of incoming request. This is useful if you need to use some information from request URL or body in the response:

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/users/:userId' , ( request ) => { return { status: 200 , body: { id: request.params.userId, name: 'John' , email: 'john@example.com' , ... }, }; });

In usual scenarios, you should mock all requests done by your app.

Any XHR or fetched request done by the page not matched by any mock will be responded with 404 Not Found . Mockiavelli will also log this event to console:

Mock not found for request: type =fetch method=GET url=http:

Passing {debug: true} to Mockiavelli.setup enables rich debugging in console:

await Mockiavelli.setup(page, { debug: true });

Mockiavelli.setup(page, options): Promise<Mockiavelli>

Factory method used to set-up request mocking on provided Puppeteer or Playwright Page. It creates and returns an instance of [Mockiavelli](#Mockiavelli)

Once created, mockiavelli will intercept all requests made by the page and match them with defined mocks.

If request does not match any mocks, it will be responded with 404 Not Found .

Arguments

page (Page) instance of [Puppeteer Page](https://pptr.dev/#?product=Puppeteer&show=api-class-page) or [Playwright Page](https://playwright.dev/docs/api/class-page)

(Page) instance of [Puppeteer Page](https://pptr.dev/#?product=Puppeteer&show=api-class-page) or [Playwright Page](https://playwright.dev/docs/api/class-page) options (object) configuration options baseUrl: string specify the API base url, which will be added to every mocked request url debug: boolean turns debug mode with logging to console (default: false )

(object) configuration options

Example

import { puppeteer } from 'puppeteer' ; import { Mockiavelli } from 'mockiavelli' ; const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); const mockiavelli = await Mockiavelli.setup(page);

Returns

Promise resolved with instance of Mockiavelli once request mocking is established.

mockiavelli.mock(matcher, response, options?)

Respond all requests of matching matcher with provided response .

Arguments

matcher (object) matches request with mock. method: string - any valid HTTP method url: string - can be provided as path ( /api/endpoint ) or full URL ( http://example.com/endpoint ) for CORS requests. Supports path parameters ( /api/users/:user_id ) query?: object object literal which accepts strings and arrays of strings as values, transformed to queryString

(object) matches request with mock. response (object | function) content of mocked response. Can be a object or a function returning object with following properties: status: number headers?: object body?: any

(object | function) content of mocked response. Can be a object or a function returning object with following properties: options? (object) optional config object prority (number) when intercepted request matches multiple mock, mockiavelli will use the one with highest priority once (boolean) (default: false) when set to true intercepted request will be matched only once

(object) optional config object

Returns

Instance of [ Mock ](#Mock).

Example

mockiavelli.mock( { method: 'GET' , url: '/api/clients' , query: { city: 'Bristol' , limit: 10 , }, }, { status: 200 , headers: {...}, body: [{...}], } );

mockiavelli.mock<HTTP_METHOD>(matcher, response, options?)

Shorthand method for mockiavelli.mock . Matches all request with HTTP_METHOD method. In addition to matcher object, it also accepts URL string as first argument.

matcher: (string | object) URL string or object with following properties: url: string - can be provided as path ( /api/endpoint ) or full URL ( http://example.com/endpoint ) for CORS requests. Supports path parameters ( /api/users/:user_id ) query?: object object literal which accepts strings and arrays of strings as values, transformed to queryString

URL string or object with following properties: response: (object | function) content of mocked response. Can be a object or a function returning object with following properties: status: number headers?: object body?: any

content of mocked response. Can be a object or a function returning object with following properties: options?: object optional config object prority?: number when intercepted request matches multiple mock, mockiavelli will use the one with highest priority. Default: 0 once: boolean when set to true intercepted request will be matched only once. Default: false

optional config object

Available methods are:

mockiavelli.mockGET

mockiavelli.mockPOST

mockiavelli.mockDELETE

mockiavelli.mockPUT

mockiavelli.mockPATCH

Examples

mockiavelli.mockPOST( '/api/clients' , { status: 201 , body: {...}, });

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/clients?city=Bristol&limit=10' , { status: 200 , body: [{...}], });

mockiavelli.mockGET( '/api/clients/:clientId' , { status: 200 , body: [{...}], });

mockiavelli.mockGET( 'http://example.com/api/clients/' , { status: 200 , body: [{...}], });

mockiavelli.disable()

Stop mocking of requests by Mockiavelli. After that all requests pass to real endpoints. This method does not reset set mocks or possibility to set mocks, so when we then enable again mocking by mockiavelli.enable() , all set mocks works again.

mockiavelli.enable()

To enable mocking of requests by Mockiavelli when previously mockiavelli.diable() was called.

waitForRequest(index?: number): Promise<MatchedRequest>

Retrieve n-th request matched by the mock. The method is async - it will wait 100ms for requests to be intercepted to avoid race condition issue. Throws if mock was not matched by any request.

Arguments

index (number) index of request to return. Default: 0.

Returns

Promise resolved with MatchedRequest - object representing request that matched the mock:

method: string - request's method (GET, POST, etc.)

- request's method (GET, POST, etc.) url: string - request's full URL. Example: http://example.com/api/clients?name=foo

- request's full URL. Example: hostname: string - request protocol and host. Example: http://example.com

- request protocol and host. Example: headers: object - object with HTTP headers associated with the request. All header names are lower-case.

- object with HTTP headers associated with the request. All header names are lower-case. path: string - request's url path, without query string. Example: '/api/clients'

- request's url path, without query string. Example: query: object - request's query object, as returned from [ querystring.parse ](https://nodejs.org/docs/latest/api/querystring.html#querystring_querystring_parse_str_sep_eq_options). Example: {name: 'foo'}

- request's query object, as returned from [ ](https://nodejs.org/docs/latest/api/querystring.html#querystring_querystring_parse_str_sep_eq_options). Example: body: any - JSON deserialized request's post body, if any

- JSON deserialized request's post body, if any type: string - request's resource type. Possible values are xhr and fetch

- request's resource type. Possible values are and params: object - object with path parameters specified in url

Example

const patchClientMock = mockiavelli.mockPATCH( '/api/client/:clientId' , { status: 200 }); const patchClientRequest = await patchClientMock.waitForRequest(); expect(patchClientRequest).toEqual({ method: 'PATCH' , url: 'http://example.com/api/client/1020' , hostname: 'http://example.com' , headers: {...}, path: '/api/client/1020' , query: {}, body: {name: 'John' , email: 'john@example.com' } rawBody: '{\"name\":\"John\",\"email\":\"john@example.com\"}' , type : 'fetch' , params: { clientId: '' } })

waitForRequestCount(n: number): Promise<void>