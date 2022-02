Warning: This package has been deprecated! Consider using mongodb-memory-server instead.

What is Mockgoose?

Mockgoose provides test database by spinning up mongod on the back when mongoose.connect call is made. By default it is using in memory store which does not have persistence.

Install

To install the latest official version, use NPM:

npm install mockgoose --save-dev

Usage

You simply require Mongoose and Mockgoose and wrap Mongoose with Mockgoose.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Mockgoose = require ( 'mockgoose' ).Mockgoose; var mockgoose = new Mockgoose(mongoose); mockgoose.prepareStorage().then( function ( ) { });

Once Mongoose has been wrapped by Mockgoose connect() will be intercepted by Mockgoose so that no MongoDB instance is created.

Mocha

Default mocha timeout is 2000ms, change it to two minutes.

mocha --timeout 120000

Same can be done by creating 'mocha.opts' file in your test directory with "--timeout 120000" entry.

Example

var Mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ).Mongoose; var mongoose = new Mongoose(); var Mockgoose = require ( 'mockgoose' ).Mockgoose; var mockgoose = new Mockgoose(mongoose); before( function ( done ) { mockgoose.prepareStorage().then( function ( ) { mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://example.com/TestingDB' , function ( err ) { done(err); }); }); }); describe( '...' , function ( ) { it( "..." , function ( done ) { done(); }); });

ES6 Example without mocha

import * as mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import {Mockgoose} from 'mockgoose' ; let mockgoose: Mockgoose = new Mockgoose(mongoose); mockgoose.prepareStorage().then( () => { mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://foobar/baz' ); mongoose.connection.on( 'connected' , () => { console .log( 'db connection is now open' ); }); });

Helper methods and variables (mockgoose.helper)

Reset method will remove ALL of the collections from a temporary store, note that this method is part of mockgoose object, and not defined under mongoose

mockgoose.helper.reset().then( () => { done() });

isMocked

Returns TRUE from mongoose object if Mockgoose is applied

if ( mockgoose.helper.isMocked() === true ) { }

Set version of MongoDB release

import * as mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import {Mockgoose} from 'mockgoose' ; let mockgoose: Mockgoose = new Mockgoose(mongoose); mockgoose.helper.setDbVersion( "3.2.1" ); mockgoose.prepareStorage().then( () => { mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://foobar/baz' ); mongoose.connection.on( 'connected' , () => { console .log( 'db connection is now open' ); }); });

Set proxy for downloading MongoDB release

import * as mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import {Mockgoose} from 'mockgoose' ; let mockgoose: Mockgoose = new Mockgoose(mongoose); let proxy: string = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://example.com:8080' ; mockgoose.helper.setProxy(proxy); mockgoose.prepareStorage().then( () => { mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://foobar/baz' ); mongoose.connection.on( 'connected' , () => { console .log( 'db connection is now open' ); }); });

Development

This section contains instructions for developers working on the Mockgoose codebase. It is not relevant if you just want to use Mockgoose as a library in your project.

Node.js >= 6

Setup