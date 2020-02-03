MockFirebase

This worked back in the days of Firebase 1.X. These days, you should use the Firebase Emulator suite.

This was an experimental library and is not supported by Firebase

Setup

$ npm install mockfirebase

var MockFirebase = require ( 'mockfirebase' ).MockFirebase;

$ bower install mockfirebase

< script src = "./bower_components/mockfirebase/browser/mockfirebase.js" > </ script >

API

MockFirebase supports the normal Firebase API plus a small set of utility methods documented fully in the API Reference. Rather than make a server call that is actually asynchronous, MockFirebase allow you to either trigger callbacks synchronously or asynchronously with a specified delay ( ref.flush ).

