moc

mockfirebase

by Kato Richardson
0.12.0 (see all)

Firebase mock library for writing unit tests (experimental)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

MockFirebase Build Status

This worked back in the days of Firebase 1.X. These days, you should use the Firebase Emulator suite.

This was an experimental library and is not supported by Firebase

Setup

Node/Browserify

$ npm install mockfirebase

var MockFirebase = require('mockfirebase').MockFirebase;

AMD/Browser

$ bower install mockfirebase

<script src="./bower_components/mockfirebase/browser/mockfirebase.js"></script>

API

MockFirebase supports the normal Firebase API plus a small set of utility methods documented fully in the API Reference. Rather than make a server call that is actually asynchronous, MockFirebase allow you to either trigger callbacks synchronously or asynchronously with a specified delay (ref.flush).

Tutorials

