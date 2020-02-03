This worked back in the days of Firebase 1.X. These days, you should use the Firebase Emulator suite.
This was an experimental library and is not supported by Firebase
$ npm install mockfirebase
var MockFirebase = require('mockfirebase').MockFirebase;
$ bower install mockfirebase
<script src="./bower_components/mockfirebase/browser/mockfirebase.js"></script>
MockFirebase supports the normal Firebase API plus a small set of utility methods documented fully in the API Reference. Rather than make a server call that is actually asynchronous, MockFirebase allow you to either trigger callbacks synchronously or asynchronously with a specified delay (
ref.flush).