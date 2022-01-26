openbase logo
mocker-api

by 小弟调调™
2.9.4

mocker-api that creates mocks for REST APIs. It will be helpful when you try to test your application without the actual REST API server.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

408

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Mock Server

Readme

packages/core/README.md

Alternatives

ob
openapi-backendBuild, Validate, Route, Authenticate and Mock using OpenAPI
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
17K
@mocks-server/coreMocks Server core. For programmatic usage only.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
@mocks-server/mainMain distribution of Mocks Server
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
3K
ome
openapi-mock-express-middlewareGenerates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
751
fau
fauxauthHelper application for testing OAuth clients
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
See 21 Alternatives

