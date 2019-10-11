

Mockeer

Mocking library for Puppeteer!

Mockeer is a Puppeteer helper library to run chrome headless browser in isolation.

How it works

Mockeer works by overriding Puppeteer's Request event and providing mock responses.

Mockeer works in Record and Play mode. In record mode it intercepts browser requests and saves them as json fixtures. In play mode it just replay those saved responses.

Installation

$ npm install mockeer

Usage

const mockeer = require ( 'mockeer' ); const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); ( async ( ) => { const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); await mockeer(browser); await page.goto( 'https://www.example.com' ); await page.close(); await browser.close(); })();

Save above script as index.js

Record mode

> node index.js

Play mode

> CI= true node index.js

API

GlobalOptions

Parameter type required description default page object no If puppeteer page object passed, only mock responses for that page will be recorded null fixturesDir string no Path to generated fixture files ./__mockeer_fixture__ fixtureName string no Path to generated fixture name chrome-http-mocks replaceImage boolean no Replace images with template image false replaceIfExists boolean no Replace fixtures even when they already recorded true allowImageRecourses boolean no If enabled image resources will be fetched from origin and not intercepted in play mode false svgTemplate string no A SVG image template that will replace images in the page A solid gray svg image. Source here

