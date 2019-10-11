Mockeer
Mocking library for Puppeteer!
Mockeer is a Puppeteer helper library to run chrome headless browser in isolation.
Mockeer works by overriding Puppeteer's Request event and providing mock responses.
Mockeer works in
Record and
Play mode. In record mode it intercepts browser requests and saves them as json fixtures. In play mode it just replay those saved responses.
$ npm install mockeer
const mockeer = require('mockeer');
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await mockeer(browser);
await page.goto('https://www.example.com');
await page.close();
await browser.close();
})();
Save above script as
index.js
Record mode
> node index.js
Play mode
> CI=true node index.js
See more examples here
See full list of configs below
See API.md for full list of API calls
|Parameter
|type
|required
|description
|default
page
object
|no
|If puppeteer page object passed, only mock responses for that page will be recorded
|null
fixturesDir
string
|no
|Path to generated fixture files
./__mockeer_fixture__
fixtureName
string
|no
|Path to generated fixture name
chrome-http-mocks
replaceImage
boolean
|no
|Replace images with template image
|false
replaceIfExists
boolean
|no
|Replace fixtures even when they already recorded
|true
allowImageRecourses
boolean
|no
|If enabled image resources will be fetched from origin and not intercepted in play mode
|false
svgTemplate
string
|no
|A SVG image template that will replace images in the page
|A solid gray svg image. Source here
See examples for usages and CI integration with jest
Visit project Slack Chat for general Q/A around project
See CONTRIBUTING.md if you want to contribute.
Gist example with vanilla node