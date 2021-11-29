Easy way to mock process.env during BDD testing
Read Mocking process.env blog post.
Requires Node version 6 or above.
npm install --save-dev mocked-env
const mockedEnv = require('mocked-env')
// before the test
let restore = mockedEnv({
FOO: 'fake foo value',
BAR: '42',
})
// use process.env.FOO and process.env.BAR during testing
// process.env.FOO = "fake foo value"
// process.env.BAR = "42"
// after the test
restore()
// any previous values of FOO and BAR restored
If you want to temporarily delete environment variable, pass
undefined value
let restore = mockedEnv({
FOO: 'fake foo value',
PWD: undefined, // will be deleted from process.env
})
If you want to remove all existing properties and just set some, use option
clear: true
let restore = mockedEnv(
{
FOO: 'foo',
BAR: 'bar',
},
{ clear: true }
)
// process.env = {FOO: 'foo', BAR: 'bar'}
Again, calling
restore() will restore the original full
process.env object.
If you want to maintain the current environment and restore it to the original state after restore() is called, pass the 'restore' option.
let restore = mockedEnv(
{
FOO: 'foo',
BAR: 'bar',
},
{ restore: true }
)
// process.env = {...process.env, FOO: 'foo', BAR: 'bar'}
These options are mutually exclusive and specifying them both will result in an error.
The options array can be passed as the first argument to the
mockedEnv function as long as it contains either a 'restore' or 'clear' key, not both.
let restore = mockedEnv(
{ clear: true }
)
// process.env = {}
⚠️ Note:
process.env values should always be strings (Stackoverflow), any call to
mockedEnv that attempts to use values other than strings (or
undefined to signify that a property should be deleted) will raise an error.
const mockedEnv = require('mocked-env')
describe('changes variables', () => {
let restore // to restore old values
beforeEach(() => {
restore = mockedEnv({
PWD: '/foo/bar',
USER: undefined, // will be deleted from process.env
})
})
it('has changed process.env', () => {
// process.env.PWD = '/foo/bar'
})
afterEach(() => restore())
})
You can also nest
process.env reset and setting individual values in inner suites, see src/nested-spec.js. Great for tests that need to control
process.env and would like to reset the entire thing, but then mock individual properties.
Run with
DEBUG=mocked-env environment variable.
This package was inspired by burl/mock-env
