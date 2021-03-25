openbase logo
mockdate

by Bob Lauer
3.0.5 (see all)

A JavaScript Mock Date object that can be used to change when "now" is.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

543

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

Readme

MockDate

Build Status

Installation

npm install mockdate --save-dev

Environment Support

MockDate has been tested in Node, IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

Usage

import MockDate from 'mockdate'

API

MockDate.set(date)

date

date: Object

The Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date(). Supports any object that has a .valueOf method that returns a value that can be passed to new Date().

date: String

The string representation of the date which is passed to the new Date() constructor. This creates the Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date().

date: Number

The millisecond representation of the Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date().

MockDate.reset();

Will restore the original Date object back to the native implementation.

Example

MockDate.set('2000-11-22');

new Date().toString() // "Tue Nov 21 2000 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)"

MockDate.set('1/30/2000');

new Date().toString() // "Sun Jan 30 2000 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)"

MockDate.set(new Date('2/20/2000'));

new Date().toString() // "Sun Feb 20 2000 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)"

MockDate.set(moment('3/30/2000').toDate()); // using momentjs

new Date().toString() // "Thu Mar 30 2000 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)"

MockDate.reset();

new Date().toString() // "Mon Mar 17 2014 18:08:44 GMT-0500 (CDT)"

Test

npm test

