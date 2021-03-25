A JavaScript Mock Date object that can be used to change when "now" is.

Installation

npm install mockdate --save-dev

Environment Support

MockDate has been tested in Node, IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

Usage

import MockDate from 'mockdate'

API

MockDate.set(date)

date: Object

The Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date() . Supports any object that has a .valueOf method that returns a value that can be passed to new Date() .

date: String

The string representation of the date which is passed to the new Date() constructor. This creates the Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date() .

date: Number

The millisecond representation of the Date to be returned when no parameters are passed to new Date() .

MockDate.reset();

Will restore the original Date object back to the native implementation.

Example

MockDate.set( '2000-11-22' ); new Date ().toString() MockDate.set( '1/30/2000' ); new Date ().toString() MockDate.set( new Date ( '2/20/2000' )); new Date ().toString() MockDate.set(moment( '3/30/2000' ).toDate()); new Date ().toString() MockDate.reset(); new Date ().toString()

Test