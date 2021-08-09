Mockbin is used internally and maintained by Kong, who also maintain the open-source API Gateway Kong.
X-HTTP-Method-Override or through query string parameter:
_method
install from source or through npm:
npm install mockbin
read more on Installation.
other than the dependencies listed in package.json The following are required:
you will need to tell mockbin where Redis is:
npm config set mockbin:redis redis://127.0.0.1:6379
By Default the server will run on port
8080, you can customize the port like so:
npm config set mockbin:port 8001
read more on Configuration.
After installing the
npm package you can now start the server like so:
npm start
Usage: mockbin [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --port <port> Port that the HTTP server will run on
-r, --redis [dsn] Redis dsn
-q, --quiet Disable console logging
Read the full API documentation, please review the API Docs.
