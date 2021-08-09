Mockbin

Mockbin is used internally and maintained by Kong, who also maintain the open-source API Gateway Kong.

Features

uses HAR format

supports JSON, YAML, XML, HTML output

plays nice with proxies (uses the X-Forwarded-* headers for IP resolution)

allows for HTTP Method Override using the header X-HTTP-Method-Override or through query string parameter: _method

or through query string parameter: create custom bins for experimenting log collection

Installation

install from source or through npm:

npm install mockbin

Heroku

read more on Installation.

Docker

read more on Installation.

Requirements

other than the dependencies listed in package.json The following are required:

Configuration

you will need to tell mockbin where Redis is:

npm config set mockbin:redis redis://127.0.0.1:6379

By Default the server will run on port 8080 , you can customize the port like so:

npm config set mockbin:port 8001

read more on Configuration.

Running

After installing the npm package you can now start the server like so:

npm start

Usage

Usage: mockbin [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -p, --port <port> Port that the HTTP server will run on -r, --redis [dsn] Redis dsn -q, --quiet Disable console logging

Documentation

Read the full API documentation, please review the API Docs.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

More over, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

License

MIT © Kong