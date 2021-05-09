XMLHttpRequest mock for testing that provides a simple interface to simulate interactions with
XMLHttpRequest without any outside dependency or interaction with the browser. It is meant as a drop-in replacement for
XMLHttpRequest when testing code that depends on it.
This library implements the
XMLHttpRequest interface and handles requests and events as specified in the XMLHTTPRequest specification without actually sending anything over the network. Mock response methods and Hooks are provided to simulate responses, upload progress, etc. The mock response methods are higher level and automatically handle lower-level processing like emitting events and setting the
readystate property.
via npm (node package manager)
$ npm install mock-xmlhttprequest
const assert = require('assert');
const MockXMLHttpRequest = require('mock-xmlhttprequest');
// Install the server's XMLHttpRequest mock in the "global" context.
// "new XMLHttpRequest()" will then create a mock request to which the server will reply.
const server = MockXMLHttpRequest.newServer({
get: ['/my/url', {
// status: 200 is the default
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: '{ "message": "Success!" }',
}],
}).install( /* optional context; defaults to global */ );
// Do something that send()s an XMLHttpRequest to '/my/url'
const result = MyModuleUsingXhr.someAjaxMethod();
// Assuming someAjaxMethod() returns the parsed JSON body
assert.equal(result.message, 'Success!');
// Restore the original XMLHttpRequest from the context given to install()
server.remove();
An alternative usage pattern not using the mock server based only on the
MockXhr class. Mostly here for historical reasons because it predates the mock server.
const assert = require('assert');
const MockXMLHttpRequest = require('mock-xmlhttprequest');
const MockXhr = MockXMLHttpRequest.newMockXhr();
// Mock JSON response
MockXhr.onSend = (xhr) => {
const responseHeaders = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' };
const response = '{ "message": "Success!" }';
xhr.respond(200, responseHeaders, response);
};
// Install in the global context so "new XMLHttpRequest()" uses the XMLHttpRequest mock
global.XMLHttpRequest = MockXhr;
// Do something that send()s an XMLHttpRequest to '/my/url'
const result = MyModuleUsingXhr.someAjaxMethod();
// Assuming someAjaxMethod() returns the value of the 'result' property
assert.equal(result.message, 'Success!');
// Remove the mock class from the global context
delete global.XMLHttpRequest;
Based on the XMLHTTPRequest specification, version '18 August 2020'.
open(),
setRequestHeader(),
send() and
abort()
statusText, headers and body
MockXhr.setRequestTimeout())
overrideMimeType(): throws when required, but has no other effect.
responseType:
'',
'text' and
'json' are fully supported. Other
responseType values can also be used, but they will return the response body passed to
setResponseBody() as-is in
xhr.response.
responseXml: the response body is not converted to a document response. To get a document response, pass it directly as the response body in
setResponseBody().
async == false)
username and
password since there are no actual HTTP requests
responseUrl (i.e. the final request URL with redirects) is not automatically set. This can be emulated in a request handler.
The mock server is the easiest way to define responses for one or more requests. Handlers can be registered for any HTTP method and URL without having to dig in the lower-level hooks of this library.
The basic structure of tests using the mock server is:
const server = require('mock-xmlhttprequest').newServer( /* routes */ );
try {
server.install( /* optional context; defaults to global */ );
// Test code that creates XMLHttpRequests
} finally {
// Don't do this before the test code is done creating XMLHttpRequests!
server.remove();
}
install(context = global) installs the server's XMLHttpRequest mock in the given context (e.g.
global in node or
window in the browser).
remove() reverts what
install() did.
For more control, you can also access the server's XMLHttpRequest mock class. This allows injecting it somewhere with custom code instead of using
install():
server.xhrFactory is a factory method to create XMLHttpRequest mock instances.
server.MockXhr is the server's XMLHttpRequest mock class.
Usage example:
const server = require('mock-xmlhttprequest').newServer( /* routes */ );
const savedFactory = MyClass.xhrFactory;
try {
MyClass.xhrFactory = server.xhrFactory;
// Test code that creates XMLHttpRequests through MyClass.xhrFactory()
} finally {
// Don't do this before the test code is done using the factory!
MyClass.xhrFactory = savedFactory;
}
Routes are defined by these 3 elements:
When an XMLHttpRequest is sent, the server responds with the request handler of the first route matching the request method and URL. Note that route insertion order is important here. If no route is found for a request, no action is taken.
The route concept is loosely based on the Express framework.
Any
string with a valid HTTP request method is allowed. This includes standard methods like
GET,
POST,
PUT and
DELETE, but also other method names as well.
This can be:
string (e.g. '/get') in which case it must match exactly the request URL.
RegExp against which the request URL is tested.
Function (signature
matches(url)) which must return true if the request URL matches.
This can be:
object with the response properties. The default values are:
{ status: 200, headers: {}, body: null, statusText: 'OK' }. An empty object is also allowed here to accept all default values.
Function (signature
handler(xhr)) that calls the mock response methods directly.
object and
Function request handlers. In this case, the first matching request gets the first handler, the second gets the second handler and so on. The last handler is reused if the number of matching requests exceeds the number of handlers in the array.
These handlers are equivalent:
const handlerObj = {};
const handlerFn = (xhr) => { xhr.respond(); };
const handlerArray = [{}];
Request handlers are invoked in a different call stack (using
setTimeout()) than the one that called
send() on the
XMLHttpRequest. Therefore you will probably need to use your test framework's asynchronous test support (e.g. for Mocha: https://mochajs.org/#asynchronous-code) to complete the unit test.
Factory method to create a new server. The optional
routes parameter allows defining routes directly at construction. Each property name in
routes corresponds to an HTTP method and its value must be an array containing
[url_matcher, request_handler].
Example:
const handlerFn = (xhr) => { xhr.respond(); };
newServer({
get: ['/get', { status: 200 }],
'my-method': ['/my-method', { status: 201 }],
post: ['/post', [handlerFn, { status: 404 }]],
});
Add a route for the
GET HTTP method.
Add a route for the
POST HTTP method.
Add a route for the
PUT HTTP method.
Add a route for the
DELETE HTTP method.
Add a route for the
method HTTP method.
Set a default request handler for requests that don't match any route.
Return 404 responses for requests that don't match any route.
Returns the list of all requests received by the server. Each entry has
{ method, url, body, headers }. Can be useful for debugging or asserting the order and contents of the sent mock requests.
Controls whether setting the
timeout attribute of a mocked
XMLHttpRequest actually triggers
timeout events that cancel requests. This is enabled by default. See "The
timeout Attribute and Request Timeouts".
These methods can be called on
MockXhr (i.e. the
XMLHttpRequest mock) instances.
Get the request body's total byte size.
Note: the non-mocked body size will be larger than this for a
multipart/form-data encoded
FormData body since it will include headers, encoding, etc. The value returned by this method can therefore be seen as a floor value for the real thing that is nonetheless useful to simulate upload progress events.
Fires a request upload progress event where
transmitted is the number of bytes transmitted.
May only be called when the request body is not null and the upload is not complete. Can be followed by any other mock response method.
Complete response method which sets the response headers and body. Will fire the appropriate
readystatechange,
progress,
load, etc. (upload) events. The state of the request will be set to
DONE.
This is a shorthand for calling
setResponseHeaders() and
setResponseBody() in sequence.
No other mock response methods may be called after this one until
open() is called.
Sets the response headers only. Will fire the appropriate
readystatechange,
progress,
load, etc. (upload) events. Will set the request state to
HEADERS_RECEIVED.
Should be followed by either
downloadProgress(),
setResponseBody(),
setNetworkError() or
setRequestTimeout().
Fires a response progress event. Will set the request state to
LOADING.
Must be preceded by
setResponseHeaders().
Sets the response body. Calls [
setResponseHeaders()](#setresponseheadersstatus--200-headers---statustext--ok if not already called. Will fire the appropriate
readystatechange,
progress,
load, etc. (upload) events. The state of the request will be set to
DONE.
No other mock response methods may be called after this one until
open() is called.
Simulates a network error. Will set the request state to
DONE and fire an
error event (amongst other events).
No other mock response methods may be called after this one until
open() is called.
Simulates a request timeout. Will set the request state to
DONE and fire a
timeout event (amongst other events).
No other mock response methods may be called after this one until
open() is called.
The hooks defined in this library can be set at these locations:
MockXhr (i.e. of the
XMLHttpRequest mock class).
MockXhr mock subclass returned by
require('mock-xmlhttprequest').newMockXhr().
MockXhr class (from
require('mock-xmlhttprequest').MockXhr). Note that each call to
require('mock-xmlhttprequest') in a node process will return the same instance of
MockXMLHttpRequest. This means that hooks set directly on
MockXMLHttpRequest.MockXhr need to be removed manually when no longer needed. This method is therefore not recommended.
Called when an instance of
MockXhr is created. This makes it possible to capture instances of
XMLHttpRequest when they are constructed.
This hook is called inside the
MockXhr constructor.
const MockXMLHttpRequest = require('mock-xmlhttprequest');
const MockXhr = MockXMLHttpRequest.newMockXhr();
// Hook for all requests using the local mock subclass
MockXhr.onCreate = (xhr) => { /*...*/ };
// Global hook for all requests from all mocks
MockXMLHttpRequest.MockXhr.onCreate = (xhr) => { /*...*/ };
Called when
XMLHttpRequest.send() has done its processing and the test case should start using the mock reponse methods. In a real
XMLHttpRequest, this would be where the actual http request takes place.
This callback is invoked in an empty call stack (using
setTimeout()). Therefore you will probably need to use your test framework's asynchronous test support (e.g. for Mocha: https://mochajs.org/#asynchronous-code) to complete the unit test when using this.
const MockXMLHttpRequest = require('mock-xmlhttprequest');
const MockXhr = MockXMLHttpRequest.newMockXhr();
// Hook for all requests using the local mock subclass
MockXhr.onSend = (xhr) => { /*...*/ };
// Global hook for all requests from all mocks
MockXMLHttpRequest.MockXhr.onSend = (xhr) => { /*...*/ };
// Hook local to an instance of MockXhr
const xhr = new MockXhr();
xhr.onSend = (xhr) => { /*...*/ };
timeout Attribute and Request Timeouts
(since v4.0.0)
By default, setting the
timeout attribute of a
MockXhr instance triggers
timeout events that cancel requests as described in the specification. This can be problematic in some tests and when debugging interactively since request timeouts are then not explicitly triggered by the test code. There are multiple ways to disable this behavior:
xhr.timeoutEnabled = false on an
MockXhr instance to disable for that instance only.
MockXhr.timeoutEnabled = false directly on the
MockXhr class to disable for all its instances.
server.disableTimeout() on a mock server to disable for all its
MockXhr instances.
When the
timeout attribute is disabled (and also when it's enabled), timeouts can be triggered programmatically using
setRequestTimeout().
