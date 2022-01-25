openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ms

mock-socket

by Travis Hoover
9.0.8 (see all)

Javascript mocking library for WebSockets and Socket.IO

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

259K

GitHub Stars

664

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Javascript mocking library for websockets and socket.io

Build Status

Contents

Installation

npm install mock-socket

import { WebSocket, Server } from 'mock-socket';

Usage

import test from 'ava';
import { Server } from 'mock-socket';

class ChatApp {
  constructor(url) {
    this.messages = [];
    this.connection = new WebSocket(url);

    this.connection.onmessage = event => {
      this.messages.push(event.data);
    };
  }

  sendMessage(message) {
    this.connection.send(message);
  }
}

test.cb('that chat app can be mocked', t => {
  const fakeURL = 'ws://localhost:8080';
  const mockServer = new Server(fakeURL);

  mockServer.on('connection', socket => {
    socket.on('message', data => {
      t.is(data, 'test message from app', 'we have intercepted the message and can assert on it');
      socket.send('test message from mock server');
    });
  });

  const app = new ChatApp(fakeURL);
  app.sendMessage('test message from app'); // NOTE: this line creates a micro task

  // NOTE: this timeout is for creating another micro task that will happen after the above one
  setTimeout(() => {
    t.is(app.messages.length, 1);
    t.is(app.messages[0], 'test message from mock server', 'we have subbed our websocket backend');
    mockServer.stop(t.done);
  }, 100);
});

Advanced Usage

Stubbing the "global"

import { WebSocket, Server } from 'mock-socket';

/*
 * By default the global WebSocket object is stubbed out when 
 * a new Server instance is created and is restored when you stop
 * the server.
 * However, you can disable this behavior by passing `mock: false`
 * to the options and manually mock the socket when you need it.
 */
const server = new Server('ws://localhost:8080', { mock: false });

/*
 * If you need to stub something else out you can like so:
 */

window.WebSocket = WebSocket; // Here we stub out the window object

Server Methods

const mockServer = new Server('ws://localhost:8080');

mockServer.on('connection', socket => {
  socket.on('message', () => {});
  socket.on('close', () => {});

  socket.send('message');
  socket.close();
});

mockServer.clients(); // array of all connected clients
mockServer.emit('room', 'message');
mockServer.stop(optionalCallback);

Typescript Support

A declaration file is included by default. If you notice any issues with the types please create an issue or a PR!

Socket IO

Socket.IO has limited support. Below is a similar example to the one above but modified to show off socket.io support.

import test from 'ava';
import { SocketIO, Server } from 'mock-socket';

class ChatApp {
  constructor(url) {
    this.messages = [];
    this.connection = new io(url);

    this.connection.on('chat-message', data => {
      this.messages.push(event.data);
    });
  }

  sendMessage(message) {
    this.connection.emit('chat-message', message);
  }
}

test.cb('that socket.io works', t => {
  const fakeURL = 'ws://localhost:8080';
  const mockServer = new Server(fakeURL);

  window.io = SocketIO;

  mockServer.on('connection', socket => {
    socket.on('chat-message', data => {
      t.is(data, 'test message from app', 'we have intercepted the message and can assert on it');
      socket.emit('chat-message', 'test message from mock server');
    });
  });

  const app = new ChatApp(fakeURL);
  app.sendMessage('test message from app');

  setTimeout(() => {
    t.is(app.messages.length, 1);
    t.is(app.messages[0], 'test message from mock server', 'we have subbed our websocket backend');

    mockServer.stop(t.done);
  }, 100);
});

Contributing

The easiest way to work on the project is to clone the repo down via:

git clone git@github.com:thoov/mock-socket.git
cd mock-socket
yarn install

Then to create a local build via:

yarn build

Then create a local npm link via:

yarn link

At this point you can create other projects / apps locally and reference this local build via:

yarn link mock-socket

from within your other projects folder. Make sure that after any changes you run yarn build!

Tests

This project uses ava.js as its test framework. Tests are located in /tests. To run tests:

yarn test

Linting

This project uses eslint and a rules set from airbnb's javascript style guides. To run linting:

yarn lint

Formatting

This project uses prettier. To run the formatting:

yarn format

Code Coverage

Code coverage reports are created in /coverage after all of the tests have successfully passed. To run the coverage:

yarn test:coverage

Feedback

If you have any feedback, encounter any bugs, or just have a question, please feel free to create a github issue or send me a tweet at @thoov.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nm
ng-mocksAngular testing library for mocking components, directives, pipes, services and facilitating TestBed setup
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
178K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
sinonTest spies, stubs and mocks for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
ama
axios-mock-adapterAxios adapter that allows to easily mock requests
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
suc
suchjsA fake data library, expandable, configurable, powerful, mocking data as you want easily.
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
44
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnf
react-native-fetch-mockfetch mock for react-native
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
246
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial