Javascript mocking library for websockets and socket.io

Installation

npm install mock-socket

import { WebSocket, Server } from 'mock-socket' ;

Usage

import test from 'ava' ; import { Server } from 'mock-socket' ; class ChatApp { constructor (url) { this .messages = []; this .connection = new WebSocket(url); this .connection.onmessage = event => { this .messages.push(event.data); }; } sendMessage(message) { this .connection.send(message); } } test.cb( 'that chat app can be mocked' , t => { const fakeURL = 'ws://localhost:8080' ; const mockServer = new Server(fakeURL); mockServer.on( 'connection' , socket => { socket.on( 'message' , data => { t.is(data, 'test message from app' , 'we have intercepted the message and can assert on it' ); socket.send( 'test message from mock server' ); }); }); const app = new ChatApp(fakeURL); app.sendMessage( 'test message from app' ); setTimeout( () => { t.is(app.messages.length, 1 ); t.is(app.messages[ 0 ], 'test message from mock server' , 'we have subbed our websocket backend' ); mockServer.stop(t.done); }, 100 ); });

Advanced Usage

Stubbing the "global"

import { WebSocket, Server } from 'mock-socket' ; const server = new Server( 'ws://localhost:8080' , { mock : false }); window .WebSocket = WebSocket;

Server Methods

const mockServer = new Server( 'ws://localhost:8080' ); mockServer.on( 'connection' , socket => { socket.on( 'message' , () => {}); socket.on( 'close' , () => {}); socket.send( 'message' ); socket.close(); }); mockServer.clients(); mockServer.emit( 'room' , 'message' ); mockServer.stop(optionalCallback);

Typescript Support

A declaration file is included by default. If you notice any issues with the types please create an issue or a PR!

Socket IO

Socket.IO has limited support. Below is a similar example to the one above but modified to show off socket.io support.

import test from 'ava' ; import { SocketIO, Server } from 'mock-socket' ; class ChatApp { constructor (url) { this .messages = []; this .connection = new io(url); this .connection.on( 'chat-message' , data => { this .messages.push(event.data); }); } sendMessage(message) { this .connection.emit( 'chat-message' , message); } } test.cb( 'that socket.io works' , t => { const fakeURL = 'ws://localhost:8080' ; const mockServer = new Server(fakeURL); window .io = SocketIO; mockServer.on( 'connection' , socket => { socket.on( 'chat-message' , data => { t.is(data, 'test message from app' , 'we have intercepted the message and can assert on it' ); socket.emit( 'chat-message' , 'test message from mock server' ); }); }); const app = new ChatApp(fakeURL); app.sendMessage( 'test message from app' ); setTimeout( () => { t.is(app.messages.length, 1 ); t.is(app.messages[ 0 ], 'test message from mock server' , 'we have subbed our websocket backend' ); mockServer.stop(t.done); }, 100 ); });

Contributing

The easiest way to work on the project is to clone the repo down via:

git clone git@github.com:thoov/mock-socket.git cd mock-socket yarn install

Then to create a local build via:

yarn build

Then create a local npm link via:

yarn link

At this point you can create other projects / apps locally and reference this local build via:

yarn link mock-socket

from within your other projects folder. Make sure that after any changes you run yarn build !

Tests

This project uses ava.js as its test framework. Tests are located in /tests. To run tests:

yarn test

Linting

This project uses eslint and a rules set from airbnb's javascript style guides. To run linting:

yarn lint

Formatting

This project uses prettier. To run the formatting:

yarn format

Code Coverage

Code coverage reports are created in /coverage after all of the tests have successfully passed. To run the coverage:

yarn test:coverage

Feedback

If you have any feedback, encounter any bugs, or just have a question, please feel free to create a github issue or send me a tweet at @thoov.