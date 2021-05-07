This repository has been archived and is not supported.

NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED

This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.

We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.

Actions you can take

We recommend you take the following action:

Review any configuration files used for build automation and make appropriate updates to remove or replace this project

Notify other members of your team and/or organization of this change

Notify your security team to help you evaluate alternative options

Forking and transition of ownership

For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.

If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.

Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.

Mock Server

Your friendly mock server

Node server that easily allows for development and testing of SPA application running against production services.

Features

Remote Service Proxy

Local file override of remote proxy

Mock data sources

CORS remapping

Cookie remapping

Browser live reload

Server Mode

Server mode allows for setup of simple testing servers that eases the testing process for features that are currently under development.

Automated rebuild from github pushes

Branch selection

Heroku support

Campfire notifications

Setup

In the root of the SPA application create mock-server.json. See example. (Optional) Define package.json with build dependencies (lumbar, grunt) Deploy to heroku git clone git@github.com:walmartlabs/mock-server.git heroku create Setup git repo heroku config:add MOCK_REPO=repoAddress

Private Repository Access

mock-server can be configured to access private git repositories through the GIT_SSH , MOCK_KEY , and MOCK_PUB environment variables.

$ heroku config:add \ GIT_SSH= "/app/git_ssh.sh" \ MOCK_KEY= "`cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa`" \ MOCK_PUB= "`cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub`"

Automatic Rebuild

Github automatic updates are achieved through github push receive hooks combined with a githubpub publisher.

Setup a githubpub instance or use the public one Add a webhook to the git repository. This should be http://$server/githubpub/$group Add PUBNUB variables to mock-server instance

$ heroku config:add \ PUBNUB_CHANNEL=channelName \ PUBNUB_SUBSCRIBE_KEY=subscribeKey

Public Pubnub Instance

A public gitpubnub instance is available at https://secure-reef-1619.herokuapp.com/ with. This is public so conflict may occur between channel names and push events sent through this service may be read by anyone reading this document. This is not recommended for private project use.

Example web hook: https://secure-reef-1619.herokuapp.com/githubpub/channelName Subscribe Key: sub-c-1c0b5d78-eb3e-11e1-9de3-61dd1d151c11

Campfire

mock-server uses the same config as the Campfire heroku addon. If enabled mock-server will utilize the same config as the addon. Otherwise the following environment variables need to be configured.

$ heroku config:add \ DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_API_KEY=apiKey \ DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_ROOM=room \ DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_SSL=1 \ DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_URL=campfireServerName

In either case these mock-server specific vars need to be set:

INSTANCE_NAME : Name reported in campfire notifications. This can be any value but is generally set to the heroku server name.

: Name reported in campfire notifications. This can be any value but is generally set to the heroku server name. CAMPFIRE_QUIET : Define to decrease the number of campfire notifications from the instance

Using other build systems

Mock-server comes with support for node build systems out of the box but any build system may be used if binaries are available. For more information on how to include additional binaries in the package, see the Heroku build pack documentation. Note that mock-server requires the node build pack so running additional build packs on the sytem will require the use of the multi build pack.

Example

An example project has been setup here.