NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED
This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.
We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.
We recommend you take the following action:
For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.
If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.
Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.
Your friendly mock server
Node server that easily allows for development and testing of SPA application running against production services.
Server mode allows for setup of simple testing servers that eases the testing process for features that are currently under development.
git clone git@github.com:walmartlabs/mock-server.git
heroku create
heroku config:add MOCK_REPO=repoAddress
mock-server can be configured to access private git repositories through the
GIT_SSH,
MOCK_KEY,
and
MOCK_PUB environment variables.
$ heroku config:add \
GIT_SSH="/app/git_ssh.sh" \
MOCK_KEY="`cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa`" \
MOCK_PUB="`cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub`"
Github automatic updates are achieved through github push receive hooks combined with a githubpub publisher.
http://$server/githubpub/$group
$ heroku config:add \
PUBNUB_CHANNEL=channelName \
PUBNUB_SUBSCRIBE_KEY=subscribeKey
A public gitpubnub instance is available at
https://secure-reef-1619.herokuapp.com/ with. This is
public so conflict may occur between channel names and push events sent through this service may
be read by anyone reading this document. This is not recommended for private project use.
Example web hook: https://secure-reef-1619.herokuapp.com/githubpub/channelName
Subscribe Key:
sub-c-1c0b5d78-eb3e-11e1-9de3-61dd1d151c11
mock-server uses the same config as the Campfire heroku addon. If enabled mock-server will utilize the same config as the addon. Otherwise the following environment variables need to be configured.
$ heroku config:add \
DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_API_KEY=apiKey \
DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_ROOM=room \
DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_SSL=1 \
DEPLOYHOOKS_CAMPFIRE_URL=campfireServerName
In either case these mock-server specific vars need to be set:
INSTANCE_NAME : Name reported in campfire notifications. This can be any value but is generally
set to the heroku server name.
CAMPFIRE_QUIET : Define to decrease the number of campfire notifications from the instance
Mock-server comes with support for node build systems out of the box but any build system may be used if binaries are available. For more information on how to include additional binaries in the package, see the Heroku build pack documentation. Note that mock-server requires the node build pack so running additional build packs on the sytem will require the use of the multi build pack.
An example project has been setup here.