Mocks node.js http.ServerResponse (a response). See also
mock-req.
Being a readable/writable stream, you can pipe the response body to and from it.
See
test.js for further usage.
var MockRes = require('mock-res');
// Basic usage
var res = new MockRes();
// Supply a callback to be called after res.end() is called
var res = new MockRes(function onEnd() {
console.log('Response sent');
});
// Listen for stream events
res.on('error', function (err) {
// If not listened for, the 'error' event will throw,
// as is true for any stream.
});
res.on('finish', function () {
console.log('Finished writing response');
});
// Read status code
res.statusCode; // 200 by default
// Read body as string
res._getString(); // 'I am a chicken';
// Read body as parsed JSON
res._getJSON(); // { chicken: true }
// Pipe body somewhere
res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/yo'));
var assert = require('assert');
var list = require('./list-handler');
var MockRes = require('mock-res');
function test(done) {
/* Arrange */
// Use `mock-req` for a better mock
var req = {
method: 'GET',
url: '/foos'
}
var res = new MockRes(onEnd);
/* Act */
list(req, res);
/* Assert */
function onEnd() {
// NOTE `this` === `res`
assert.equal(this.statusCode, 200);
assert.equal(this._getString(), '[{"id":0},{"id":1}]');
assert.deepEqual(this._getJSON(), [{id: 0 }, {id: 1 }]);
assert.deepEqual(this.getHeader('set-cookie'), ['a=1', 'b=2']);
res.pipe(process.stdout); // `res` is just a readable stream here
done(); // this is an async test
}
}
writeHead(statusCode, [reasonPhrase], [headers]) Sets the response status code, status message, and headers. See also the
http.ServerResponse documentation.
setHeader(),
getHeader(),
getHeaders(),
removeHeader()
_getString() Reads the body as a string, from the internal stream buffer.
_getJSON() Reads the body as a parsed JSON object, from the internal stream buffer.