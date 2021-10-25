Mocks node.js http.ServerResponse (a response). See also mock-req .

Being a readable/writable stream, you can pipe the response body to and from it.

Usage

See test.js for further usage.

var MockRes = require ( 'mock-res' ); var res = new MockRes(); var res = new MockRes( function onEnd ( ) { console .log( 'Response sent' ); }); res.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }); res.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Finished writing response' ); }); res.statusCode; res._getString(); res._getJSON(); res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( '/tmp/yo' ));

Example test case

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var list = require ( './list-handler' ); var MockRes = require ( 'mock-res' ); function test ( done ) { var req = { method : 'GET' , url : '/foos' } var res = new MockRes(onEnd); list(req, res); function onEnd ( ) { assert.equal( this .statusCode, 200 ); assert.equal( this ._getString(), '[{"id":0},{"id":1}]' ); assert.deepEqual( this ._getJSON(), [{ id : 0 }, { id : 1 }]); assert.deepEqual( this .getHeader( 'set-cookie' ), [ 'a=1' , 'b=2' ]); res.pipe(process.stdout); done(); } }

Methods