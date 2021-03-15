⚠️ Deprecated

This library has been deprecated. A better alternative can found at https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxyquire.

Simple, intuitive mocking of Node.js modules.

About

mock-require is useful if you want to mock require statements in Node.js. I wrote it because I wanted something with a straight-forward API that would let me mock anything, from a single exported function to a standard library.

Usage

var mock = require ( 'mock-require' ); mock( 'http' , { request : function ( ) { console .log( 'http.request called' ); }}); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.request();

API

path: String

The module that you want to mock. This is the same string you would pass in if you wanted to require the module.

This path should be relative to the current file, just as it would be if you were to require the module from the current file. mock-require is smart enough to mock this module everywhere it is required, even if it's required from a different file using a different relative path.

mockExport : object/function

The function or object you want to be returned from require , instead of the path module's exports.

mockExport : string

The module you want to be returned from require , instead of the path module's export. This allows you to replace modules with other modules. For example, if you wanted to replace the fs module with the path module (you probably wouldn't, but if you did):

mock( 'fs' , 'path' ); require ( 'fs' ) === require ( 'path' );

This is useful if you have a mock library that you want to use in multiple places. For example:

test/spy.js :

module .exports = function ( ) { return 'this was mocked' ; };

test/a_spec.js :

var mock = require ( 'mock-require' ); mock( '../some/dependency' , './spy' ); ...

test/b_spec.js :

var mock = require ( 'mock-require' ); mock( '../some/other/dependency' , './spy' ); ...

path: String

The module you that you want to stop mocking. This is the same string you would pass in if you wanted to require the module.

This will only modify variables used after mock.stop is called. For example:

var mock = require ( 'mock-require' ); mock( 'fs' , { mockedFS : true }); var fs1 = require ( 'fs' ); mock.stop( 'fs' ); var fs2 = require ( 'fs' ); fs1 === fs2;

This function can be used to remove all registered mocks without the need to remove them individually using mock.stop() .

mock( 'fs' , {}); mock( 'path' , {}); var fs1 = require ( 'fs' ); var path1 = require ( 'path' ); mock.stopAll(); var fs2 = require ( 'fs' ); var path2 = require ( 'path' ); fs1 === fs2; path1 === path2;

path: String

The file whose cache you want to refresh. This is useful if you're trying to mock a dependency for a file that has already been required elsewhere (possibly in another test file). Normally, Node.js will cache this file, so any mocks that you apply afterwards will have no effect. reRequire clears the cache and allows your mock to work.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var fileToTest = require ( './fileToTest' ); mock( 'fs' , {}); fileToTest = mock.reRequire( './fileToTest' );

Note that if the file you are testing requires dependencies that in turn require the mock, those dependencies will still have the unmocked version. You may want to reRequire all of your dependencies to ensure that your mock is always being used.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var otherDep = require ( './otherDep' ) var fileToTest = require ( './fileToTest' ); mock( 'fs' , {}); otherDep = mock.reRequire( './otherDep' ); fileToTest = mock.reRequire( './fileToTest' );

Test