This library has been deprecated. A better alternative can found at https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxyquire.
mock-require is useful if you want to mock
require statements in Node.js. I wrote it because I wanted something with a straight-forward API that would let me mock anything, from a single exported function to a standard library.
var mock = require('mock-require');
mock('http', { request: function() {
console.log('http.request called');
}});
var http = require('http');
http.request(); // 'http.request called'
mock(path, mockExport)
path:
String
The module that you want to mock. This is the same string you would pass in if you wanted to
require the module.
This path should be relative to the current file, just as it would be if you were to
require the module from the current file. mock-require is smart enough to mock this module everywhere it is required, even if it's required from a different file using a different relative path.
mockExport :
object/function
The function or object you want to be returned from
require, instead of the
path module's exports.
mockExport :
string
The module you want to be returned from
require, instead of the
path module's export. This allows you to replace modules with other modules. For example, if you wanted to replace the
fs module with the
path module (you probably wouldn't, but if you did):
mock('fs', 'path');
require('fs') === require('path'); // true
This is useful if you have a mock library that you want to use in multiple places. For example:
test/spy.js:
module.exports = function() {
return 'this was mocked';
};
test/a_spec.js:
var mock = require('mock-require');
mock('../some/dependency', './spy');
...
test/b_spec.js:
var mock = require('mock-require');
mock('../some/other/dependency', './spy');
...
mock.stop(path)
path:
String
The module you that you want to stop mocking. This is the same string you would pass in if you wanted to
require the module.
This will only modify variables used after
mock.stop is called. For example:
var mock = require('mock-require');
mock('fs', { mockedFS: true });
var fs1 = require('fs');
mock.stop('fs');
var fs2 = require('fs');
fs1 === fs2; // false
mock.stopAll()
This function can be used to remove all registered mocks without the need to remove them individually using
mock.stop().
mock('fs', {});
mock('path', {});
var fs1 = require('fs');
var path1 = require('path');
mock.stopAll();
var fs2 = require('fs');
var path2 = require('path');
fs1 === fs2; // false
path1 === path2; // false
mock.reRequire(path)
path:
String
The file whose cache you want to refresh. This is useful if you're trying to mock a dependency for a file that has already been required elsewhere (possibly in another test file). Normally, Node.js will cache this file, so any mocks that you apply afterwards will have no effect.
reRequire clears the cache and allows your mock to work.
var fs = require('fs');
var fileToTest = require('./fileToTest');
mock('fs', {}); // fileToTest is still using the unmocked fs module
fileToTest = mock.reRequire('./fileToTest'); // fileToTest is now using your mock
Note that if the file you are testing requires dependencies that in turn require the mock, those dependencies will still have the unmocked version. You may want to
reRequire all of your dependencies to ensure that your mock is always being used.
var fs = require('fs');
var otherDep = require('./otherDep') // requires fs as a dependency
var fileToTest = require('./fileToTest'); // requires fs and otherDep as a dependency
mock('fs', {}); // fileToTest and otherDep are still using the unmocked fs module
otherDep = mock.reRequire('./otherDep'); // do this to make sure fs is being mocked consistently
fileToTest = mock.reRequire('./fileToTest');
npm test