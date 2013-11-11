nock: http://github.com/flatiron/nock
A simple testing tool for mocking HTTP sequences of request / response pairs in node.js
$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
$ [sudo] npm install mock-request
The
mock-request library is designed to easily mock HTTP endpoints in tests which fit the following boilerplate:
The method signature used by the
mock-request library matches that of the popular request library widely used in the node.js community. Besides that method signature, there are no external test framework dependencies so use whatever your preference is: vows, expresso, nodeunit, etc.
If you're curious why mocking your HTTP requests could be helpful you can read up here.
The
mock-request library is designed for explicit mocking, it does not perform any interpolation or guessing beyond assuming a default response of
200 unless otherwise indicated. Here's a sample of how to use
mock-request:
var mockRequest = require('mock-request'),
assert = require('assert');
var mockFn = mockRequest.mock()
.get('/not-here')
.respond(404)
.post('/tests', { 'some': 'test-youre-running' }, {
'x-test-header': true
})
.respond(200, { 'some': 'test-has-completed' }, {
'x-test-completed': true
})
.run();
//
// The mock function returned from `mockRequest.mock()` is
// synchronous because no HTTP actually takes place.
//
mockFn({
method: 'GET',
uri: 'http://mock-request/not-here'
}, function (err, res, body) {
assert.equal(res.statusCode, 404);
});
//
// Now that we've made the first `GET` request, we have to make the
// `POST` request or `mock-request` will throw an `Error`
//
mockFn({
method: 'POST',
uri: 'http://mock-request/tests',
headers: {
'some': 'test-youre-running'
}
}, function (err, res, body) {
assert.deepEqual(body, { 'some': 'test-has-completed' });
assert.deepEqual(res.headers, { 'x-test-completed': true });
//
// We mocked this request to respond with 404, so by asserting
// 200, this will throw an `AssertionError`.
//
assert.equal(res.statusCode, 200);
});
npm test