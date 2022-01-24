Extensible mock
req /
res objects for use in unit tests of
ExpressJS controller and middleware functions.
This library assumes:
sinon version 5 or better.
Add
mock-req-res as a
devDependency:
npm i -D mock-req-res
If you are using TypeScript you can add
@types/mock-req-res:
npm i -D @types/mock-req-res
req.
To test a controller or middleware function you need to mock a request object.
Do this with:
const req = mockRequest(options)
The
options can be anything you wish to attach or override in the request.
The vanilla
mockRequest gives you the following properties, as well as functions in the form of
sinon stubs.
app: {},
baseUrl: '',
body: {},
cookies: {},
fresh: true,
headers: {},
hostname: '',
ip: '127.0.0.1',
ips: [],
method: 'GET',
originalUrl: '',
params: {},
path: '',
protocol: 'https',
query: {},
route: {},
secure: true,
signedCookies: {},
stale: false,
subdomains: [],
xhr: true,
accepts: stub(),
acceptsCharsets: stub(),
acceptsEncodings: stub(),
acceptsLanguages: stub(),
get: stub(),
is: stub(),
range: stub(),
res.
To test a route controller or middleware function you also need to mock a response object.
Do this with:
const res = mockResponse(options)
The
options can be anything you wish to attach or override in the request.
The vanilla
mockResponse gives you the following functions, in the form of
sinon spies and stubs.
app: {},
headersSent: false,
locals: {},
append: spy(),
attachment: spy(),
clearCookie: spy(),
download: spy(),
end: spy(),
format: spy(),
json: spy(),
jsonp: spy(),
links: spy(),
location: spy(),
redirect: spy(),
render: spy(),
send: spy(),
sendFile: spy(),
sendStatus: spy(),
set: spy(),
setHeader: spy(),
type: spy(),
get: stub(),
getHeader: stub(),
cookie: stub().returns(res), // returns itself, allowing chaining
status: stub().returns(res), // returns itself, allowing chaining
vary: stub().returns(res) // returns itself, allowing chaining
Note you can always add other spies or stubs as needed via the
options.
Let's say you have a route controller like this:
const save = require('../../utils/saveThing') // assume this exists.
const createThing = async (req, res) => {
const { name, description } = req.body
if (!name || !description) throw new Error('Invalid Properties')
const saved = await save({ name, description })
res.json(saved)
}
To unit test this you could use
Mocha,
Chai,
Sinon, and
Proxyquire as follows:
const { expect } = require('chai')
const { stub, match } = require('sinon')
const { mockRequest, mockResponse } = require('mock-req-res')
const proxyquire = require('proxyquire')
describe('src/api/things/createThing', () => {
const mockSave = stub()
const createThing = proxyquire('../../src/api/things/createThing', {
'../../utils/saveThing': mockSave
})
const res = mockResponse()
const resetStubs = () => {
mockSave.resetHistory()
res.json.resetHistory()
}
context('happy path', () => {
const name = 'some name'
const description = 'some description'
const req = mockRequest({ body: { name, description } })
const expected = { name, description, id: 1 }
before(async () => {
save.returns(expected)
await createThing(req, res)
})
after(resetStubs)
it('called save with the right data', () => {
expect(save).to.have.been.calledWith(match({ name, description }))
})
it('called res.json with the right data', () => {
expect(res.json).to.have.been.calledWith(match(expected))
})
})
// and also test the various unhappy path scenarios.
})
|Branch
|Status
|Coverage
|Audit
|Notes
develop
|Work in progress
main
|Latest stable release
npm test — runs the unit tests.
npm run test:unit:cov — runs the unit tests with code coverage
npm run lint
Please see the contributing notes.