Mocks node.js http.IncomingMessage (a request). See also mock-res .

Being a readable/writable stream, you can pipe the request body to and from it.

Usage

See test.js for further usage.

var MockReq = require ( 'mock-req' ); var req = new MockReq(); var req = new MockReq({ method : 'PUT' , url : '/stuff?q=thing' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'text/plain' }, search : 'thing' }); req.write( 'hello' ); req.write( 'world' ); req.write({ val : 5 }); req.write( new Buffer( 'buf' )); req.end();

Example test case

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var ping = require ( './ping-handler' ); var MockReq = require ( 'mock-req' ); function test ( done ) { var req = new MockReq({ method : 'GET' , url : '/stuff' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'text/plain' } }); var res = { end : end }; ping(req, res); function end ( data ) { assert.equal(data, 'okay' ); done(); } }

Options

The options parameter is optional.

: The request's method, defaults to 'GET' url : The request's URL, defaults to ''

: The request's URL, defaults to '' headers : A case insensitive name/value object

All other values will be copied to the request.

Methods