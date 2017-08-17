openbase logo
mock-req

by James Diacono
0.2.0 (see all)

Mocks the http.IncomingMessage (request) for Node.js

Readme

mock-req

Mocks node.js http.IncomingMessage (a request). See also mock-res.

Being a readable/writable stream, you can pipe the request body to and from it.

Usage

See test.js for further usage.

var MockReq = require('mock-req');

// Basic usage
var req = new MockReq();

// With options
var req = new MockReq({
    method: 'PUT',
    url: '/stuff?q=thing',
    headers: {
        'Accept': 'text/plain'
    },

    // arbitrary properties:
    search: 'thing'
});

// Write body
req.write('hello');
req.write('world');

// Or stringify to JSON
req.write({
    val: 5
});

// Or even buffers
req.write(new Buffer('buf'));

// End body
req.end();

// NOTE req.end() is automatically called if 
// method is set to GET/HEAD/DELETE.

Example test case

var assert = require('assert');
var ping = require('./ping-handler');
var MockReq = require('mock-req');

function test(done) {
    /* Arrange */
    var req = new MockReq({
        method: 'GET',
        url: '/stuff',
        headers: {
            'Accept': 'text/plain'
        }
    });

    // NOTE: `req.end()` is automatically called for GET/HEAD/DELETE methods

    // Use `mock-res` for a better mock
    var res = {
        end: end
    };

    /* Act */
    ping(req, res);

    /* Assert */
    function end(data) {
        assert.equal(data, 'okay');

        done(); // this is an async test
    }
}

Options

The options parameter is optional.

  • method: The request's method, defaults to 'GET'
  • url: The request's URL, defaults to ''
  • headers: A case insensitive name/value object

All other values will be copied to the request.

Methods

  • All readable/writable stream methods.
  • req._fail(error) Causes the request to emit an error when written to.

