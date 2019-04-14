A simple mock for
requestAnimationFrame testing with fake timers.
Adapted with gratitude from
react-motion. Original source here.
var createMockRaf = require('mock-raf');
var mockRaf = createMockRaf();
// Stub out your `requestAnimationFrame` method
sinon.stub(window, 'requestAnimationFrame').callsFake(mockRaf.raf);
// Take 10 `requestAnimationFrame` steps (your callback will fire 10 times)
mockRaf.step({ count: 10 });
createMockRaf()
Creates a
mockRaf instance, exposing the functions you'll use to interact with the mock.
Returns:
var mockRaf = createMockRaf();
now()
Returns the current
now value of the mock. Starts at 0 and increases with each
step() taken. Useful for stubbing out
performance.now() or a polyfill when using
requestAnimationFrame with timers.
raf()
Replacement for
requestAnimationFrame or a polyfill. Adds a callback to be fired on the next step.
cancel()
Replacement for
cancelAnimationFrame or a polyfill. Removes all currently scheduled
requestAnimationFrame callbacks from the queue.
step(options)
Takes
requestAnimationFrame steps. Fires currently queued callbacks for each step and increments
now time for each step. The primary way to interact with a
mockRaf instance for testing.
step() takes an optional
options object:
time
Type:
Number Default:
1000 / 60
The time that should pass during each
requestAnimationFrame step in milliseconds. Default is roughly equivalent to default browser behavior.
count
Type:
Number Default:
1
The number of steps to take.
Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.