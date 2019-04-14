A simple mock for requestAnimationFrame testing with fake timers.

Adapted with gratitude from react-motion . Original source here.

Basic Usage

var createMockRaf = require ( 'mock-raf' ); var mockRaf = createMockRaf(); sinon.stub( window , 'requestAnimationFrame' ).callsFake(mockRaf.raf); mockRaf.step({ count : 10 });

API

Creates a mockRaf instance, exposing the functions you'll use to interact with the mock.

Returns:

now()

raf()

cancel()

step()

var mockRaf = createMockRaf();

Returns the current now value of the mock. Starts at 0 and increases with each step() taken. Useful for stubbing out performance.now() or a polyfill when using requestAnimationFrame with timers.

Replacement for requestAnimationFrame or a polyfill. Adds a callback to be fired on the next step.

Replacement for cancelAnimationFrame or a polyfill. Removes all currently scheduled requestAnimationFrame callbacks from the queue.

Takes requestAnimationFrame steps. Fires currently queued callbacks for each step and increments now time for each step. The primary way to interact with a mockRaf instance for testing.

Options

step() takes an optional options object:

time

Type: Number Default: 1000 / 60

The time that should pass during each requestAnimationFrame step in milliseconds. Default is roughly equivalent to default browser behavior.

count

Type: Number Default: 1

The number of steps to take.

Maintenance Status

Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.