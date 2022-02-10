A tool to mock a JWKS authentication service for development of microservices CONSUMING authentication and authorization jwts

Background

If you use jtws for authentication and authorization of your users against your microservices, you want to automatically unit test the authentication in your microservice for security. Happy and unhappy paths. Doing this while actually using a running JWKS deployment (like the auth0 backend) is slow and annoying, so e.g. auth0 suggest you mock their api. This turns out to be somewhat difficult, especially in the case of using RSA for signing of the tokens and not wanting to heavily dependency inject the middleware for authentication in your koa or express app. This is why I made this tool, which requires less changes to your code.

Usage

Lets say you have a pretty standard koa app (I use a factory function to make the app, so I can scope nicely):

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ) const jwt = require ( 'koa-jwt' ) const jwksRsa = require ( 'jwks-rsa' ) const createApp = ( { jwksUri } ) => { const app = new Koa() app.use( jwt({ secret : jwksRsa.koaJwtSecret({ cache : false , jwksUri, }), audience : 'private' , issuer : 'master' , algorithms : [ 'RS256' ], }) ) const router = new Router() router.get( '/' , (ctx) => { ctx.body = 'Authenticated!' }) app.use(router.middleware()) return app } module .exports = createApp

You can easily unit test the authentication of this app like so:

const createJWKSMock = require ( '../src/index' ).default const createApp = require ( './api' ) const supertest = require ( 'supertest' ) const { assert } = require ( 'chai' ) describe( 'Some tests for authentication for our api' , () => { let jwksMock, server, request beforeEach( () => { ;({ jwksMock, server, request } = createContext()) }) afterEach( async () => await tearDown({ jwksMock, server })) test( 'should not get access without correct token' , async () => { jwksMock.start() const { status } = await request.get( '/' ) assert.equal(status, 401 ) }) test( 'should get access with mock token when jwksMock is running' , async () => { jwksMock.start() const access_token = jwksMock.token({ aud : 'private' , iss : 'master' , }) const { status } = await request .get( '/' ) .set( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${access_token} ` ) assert.equal(status, 200 ) }) test( 'should not get access with mock token when jwksMock is not running' , async () => { const access_token = jwksMock.token({ aud : 'private' , iss : 'master' , }) const { status } = await request .get( '/' ) .set( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${access_token} ` ) assert.equal(status, 401 ) }) }) test( 'Another example with a non-auth0-style jkwsUri' , async () => { const jwksMock = createJWKSMock( 'https://hardfork.eu.auth0.com' , '/protocol/openid-connect/certs' ) const server = createApp({ jwksUri : 'https://hardfork.eu.auth0.com/protocol/openid-connect/certs' , }).listen() const request = supertest(server) jwksMock.start() const access_token = jwksMock.token({ aud : 'private' , iss : 'master' , }) const { status } = await request .get( '/' ) .set( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${access_token} ` ) await tearDown({ jwksMock, server }) assert.equal(status, 200 ) }) const createContext = () => { const jwksMock = createJWKSMock( 'https://hardfork.eu.auth0.com/' ) const server = createApp({ jwksUri : 'https://hardfork.eu.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json' , }).listen() const request = supertest(server) return { jwksMock, request, server, } } const tearDown = async ({ jwksMock, server }) => { await server.close() await jwksMock.stop() }

See also the example.

Under the hood

createJWKSMock will create a local PKI and generate a working JWKS.json. Calling jwksMock.start() will use nock to intercept all calls to `${ jwksOrigin }${ jwksPath || '/.well-known/jwks.json' }` . So when the jwks-rsa middleware gets a token to validate it will fetch the key to verify against from our local PKI instead of the production one and as such, the token is valid when signed with the local private key.

Contributing

You found a bug or want to improve the software? Thank you for your support! Before you open a PR I kindly invite you to read about best practices and subject your contribution to them.