Mock Json Server

Create a mock server using a json file.

Installation

To install, you need to have NodeJS and NPM installed on your system. Go to https://nodejs.org/en/, download and install one of the provided versions. Both NodeJS and NPM are included.

Install the mock-json-server package by running npm install -g mock-json-server in your terminal.

Using npm v5.6.0 or later? You can skip global installation and directly run npx mock-json-server data.json in a folder containing the below explained data.json .

Thats it!

Example

To run the server run: mock-json-server data.json This starts a server on http://localhost:8000/ you can change the port by running mock-json-server data.json --port=3000

data.json contains:

{ "/home" : { "get" : { "data" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Steve" } ] }, "post" : { "data" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Steve French" } ] } } }

A Get Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.

{ "data" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Steve" } ] }

A Post Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.

{ "data" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Steve French" } ] }

Docker

Mock json server is also a docker image. Run it with the command

docker run --name mock-json-server -v $( pwd )/ test /data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 8000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

Changing the port

Run the same command as above but with the PORT environment variable. Also change the -p to be equal to your new port.

docker run --name mock-json-server --env PORT=3000 -v $( pwd )/ test /data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:3000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

or

Just change the forwared ports

docker run --name mock-json-server -v $( pwd )/ test /data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

Docker Compose

Example.

version: '3' services: mock-json: image: 'ajoelpod/mock-json-server' volumes: - ./test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json ports: - 8000 :8000

Running Programmatically