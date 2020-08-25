openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mjs

mock-json-server

by Joel Podrebarac
1.3.6 (see all)

A mock web server using a JSON file with live-reload support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

865

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mock Json Server

code style: prettier Build Status

Create a mock server using a json file.

Installation

To install, you need to have NodeJS and NPM installed on your system. Go to https://nodejs.org/en/, download and install one of the provided versions. Both NodeJS and NPM are included.

Install the mock-json-server package by running npm install -g mock-json-server in your terminal.

Using npm v5.6.0 or later? You can skip global installation and directly run npx mock-json-server data.json in a folder containing the below explained data.json.

Thats it!

Example

To run the server run: mock-json-server data.json This starts a server on http://localhost:8000/ you can change the port by running mock-json-server data.json --port=3000

data.json contains:

{
    "/home": {
        "get": {
            "data": [
                {"id":1,"name": "Steve"}
            ]
        },
        "post": {
            "data": [
                {"id":1,"name": "Steve French"}
            ]
        }
    }
}

A Get Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.

    {
        "data": [
            {"id":1,"name": "Steve"}
        ]
    }

A Post Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.

    {
        "data": [
            {"id":1,"name": "Steve French"}
        ]
    }

Docker

Mock json server is also a docker image. Run it with the command 

docker run --name mock-json-server -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 8000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

Changing the port

Run the same command as above but with the PORT environment variable. Also change the -p to be equal to your new port.

docker run --name mock-json-server --env PORT=3000 -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:3000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

or

Just change the forwared ports

docker run --name mock-json-server -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server

Docker Compose

Example.

version: '3'
services:
  mock-json:
    image: 'ajoelpod/mock-json-server'
    volumes:
      - ./test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json
    ports:
      - 8000:8000

Running Programmatically

const server = require('mock-json-server');
const app = server({
  "/home": {
    "get": {
      "data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve" }]
    },
    "post": {
      "data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve French" }]
    }
  },
  "/test/:id": {
    "get": {
      "data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve" }]
    },
    "post": {
      "data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve French" }]
    }
  }
}, 8000); // Start the server with a JSON object;


// Start the server;
app.start();

// Reload the server with new data;
app.reload({ test : true });

// Stop the server
app.stop();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial