Create a mock server using a json file.
To install, you need to have NodeJS and NPM installed on your system. Go to https://nodejs.org/en/, download and install one of the provided versions. Both NodeJS and NPM are included.
Install the mock-json-server package by running
npm install -g mock-json-server in your terminal.
Using npm v5.6.0 or later? You can skip global installation and directly run
npx mock-json-server data.json in a folder containing the below explained
data.json.
Thats it!
To run the server run:
mock-json-server data.json This starts a server on http://localhost:8000/
you can change the port by running
mock-json-server data.json --port=3000
data.json contains:
{
"/home": {
"get": {
"data": [
{"id":1,"name": "Steve"}
]
},
"post": {
"data": [
{"id":1,"name": "Steve French"}
]
}
}
}
A Get Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.
{
"data": [
{"id":1,"name": "Steve"}
]
}
A Post Request to http://localhost:8000/home will return.
{
"data": [
{"id":1,"name": "Steve French"}
]
}
Mock json server is also a docker image. Run it with the command
docker run --name mock-json-server -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 8000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server
Run the same command as above but with the
PORT environment variable. Also change the -p to be equal to your new port.
docker run --name mock-json-server --env PORT=3000 -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:3000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server
or
Just change the forwared ports
docker run --name mock-json-server -v $(pwd)/test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json -p 3000:8000 ajoelpod/mock-json-server
Example.
version: '3'
services:
mock-json:
image: 'ajoelpod/mock-json-server'
volumes:
- ./test/data.json:/usr/src/app/data.json
ports:
- 8000:8000
const server = require('mock-json-server');
const app = server({
"/home": {
"get": {
"data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve" }]
},
"post": {
"data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve French" }]
}
},
"/test/:id": {
"get": {
"data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve" }]
},
"post": {
"data": [{ "id": 1, "name": "Steve French" }]
}
}
}, 8000); // Start the server with a JSON object;
// Start the server;
app.start();
// Reload the server with new data;
app.reload({ test : true });
// Stop the server
app.stop();