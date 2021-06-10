Simple utility to mock example objects based on JSON schema definitions

Features

Minimal & deterministic. Predictable single example with no randomisation involved

Minimal & deterministic. Predictable single example with no randomisation involved Thoroughly tested feature set

Thoroughly tested feature set Supports example , default

Supports , Supports anyOf , allOf , oneOf

Supports , , Built-in examples for following string formats: email hostname ipv4 ipv6 uri uri-reference uri-template json-pointer date-time uuid

Built-in examples for following string formats: TypeScript types included

TypeScript types included Supports $ref pointers

Usage

const { mock } = require ( 'mock-json-schema' ); const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const schema = { type : 'array' , items : { type : 'object' , properties : { id : { type : 'integer' , minimum : 1 , }, name : { type : 'string' , example : 'John Doe' , }, email : { type : 'string' , format : 'email' , }, }, }, }; assert.deepEqual(mock(schema), [{ id : 1 , name : 'John Doe' , email : 'user@example.com' }]);

Contributing

mock-json-schema is Free and Open Source Software. Issues and pull requests are more than welcome!