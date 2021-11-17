Node.js HTTP Server Mock

Mockable HTTP Server your functional tests.

npm install mock-http-server

Full working example

var ServerMock = require ( "mock-http-server" ); describe( 'Test' , function ( ) { var server = new ServerMock({ host : "localhost" , port : 9000 }); beforeEach( function ( done ) { server.start(done); }); afterEach( function ( done ) { server.stop(done); }); it( 'should do something' , function ( done ) { server.on({ method : 'GET' , path : '/resource' , reply : { status : 200 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON .stringify({ hello : "world" }) } }); done(); }); });

Methods

Constructor

new ServerMock(httpConfig, httpsConfig) instance a new mockable HTTP/HTTPS Server. If httpConfig is defined, creates an HTTP server, while if httpsConfig is defined, creates an HTTPS server. They can be both defined.

Example:

var server = new ServerMock({ host : "localhost" , port : 80 }, { host : "localhost" , port : 443 , key : fs.readFileSync( "private-key.pem" ), cert : fs.readFileSync( "certificate.pem" ) });

Starts the server and invokes the callback once ready to accept connections.

Example:

beforeEach( function ( done ) { server.start(done); });

Stops the server and invokes the callback all resources have been released.

Example:

afterEach( function ( done ) { server.stop(done); });

Defines a request handler. Multiple calls to on() can be chained together.

Option Default Description method GET HTTP method to match. Can be * to match any method. path HTTP request path to match. Can be * to match any path (to be used in conjunction with filter to allow custom matching) filter The value is a filter function fn(request) : if it returns true the handler gets executed. reply.status 200 HTTP response status code. Can be a number or a synchronous function fn(request) that returns the response status code. reply.headers { "content-type": "application/json" } HTTP response headers. content-length is managed by the server implementation. reply.headersOverrides { "content-length": 1000 } HTTP response headers to override to default headers (ie. content-length ). If a value is set to undefined , the header gets removed from the response. reply.body empty string HTTP response body. Can be a string , a synchronous function fn(request) that returns the body, or an asynchronous function fn(request, reply) that send the response body invoking reply(body) . reply.end true End the response once the body has been sent (default behaviour). If false , it will keep the response connection open indefinitely (useful to test special cases on the client side - ie. read timeout after partial body response sent). delay 0 Delays the response by X milliseconds.

Example:

server.on({ method : 'GET' , path : '/resource' , reply : { status : 200 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON .stringify({ hello : "world" }) } });

or:

server.on({ method : '*' , path : '/resource' , reply : { status : 200 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : function ( req ) { return req.method === "GET" ? JSON .stringify({ action : "read" }) : JSON .stringify({ action : "edit" }); } } });

or:

server.on({ method : '*' , path : '/resource' , reply : { status : 200 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : function ( req, reply ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { reply(req.method === "GET" ? JSON .stringify({ action : "read" }) : JSON .stringify({ action : "edit" })); }, 100 ); } } });

or (JSON is parsed when the Content-Type is 'application/json'):

server.on({ method : 'POST' , path : '/resources' , filter : function ( req ) { return _.isEqual(req.body, { name : 'someName' , someOtherValue : 1234 }) }, reply : { status : 201 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : { id : 987654321 , name : 'someName' , someOtherValue : 1234 } } });

Returns an array containing all requests received. If filter is defined, it allows to filter requests by method , path , or both.

Filter Description method Filter requests by method. path Filter requests by path.

Example:

server.requests(); server.requests({ method : "GET" }); server.requests({ method : "GET" , path : "/resource" });

Returns an array containing all active connections.

Returns the port at which the HTTP server is listening to or null otherwise. This may be useful if you configure the HTTP server port to 0 which means the operating system will assign an arbitrary unused port.

Returns the port at which the HTTPS server is listening to or null otherwise. This may be useful if you configure the HTTPS server port to 0 which means the operating system will assign an arbitrary unused port.

Clears request handlers and requests received by the HTTP server.

Clears all request handlers that were previously set using on() method.

Clears all requests received by the HTTP server.

Contribute

How to publish a new version

Release npm package:

Update version in package.json and package-lock.json Update CHANGES.md Release new version on GitHub Run npm publish

License

MIT