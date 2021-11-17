Mockable HTTP Server your functional tests.
npm install mock-http-server
var ServerMock = require("mock-http-server");
describe('Test', function() {
// Run an HTTP server on localhost:9000
var server = new ServerMock({ host: "localhost", port: 9000 });
beforeEach(function(done) {
server.start(done);
});
afterEach(function(done) {
server.stop(done);
});
it('should do something', function(done) {
server.on({
method: 'GET',
path: '/resource',
reply: {
status: 200,
headers: { "content-type": "application/json" },
body: JSON.stringify({ hello: "world" })
}
});
// Now the server mock will handle a GET http://localhost:9000/resource
// and will reply with 200 `{"hello": "world"}`
done();
});
});
new ServerMock(httpConfig, httpsConfig) instance a new mockable HTTP/HTTPS Server. If
httpConfig is defined, creates an HTTP server, while if
httpsConfig is defined, creates an HTTPS server. They can be both defined.
Example:
var server = new ServerMock({
host: "localhost",
port: 80
}, {
host: "localhost",
port: 443,
key: fs.readFileSync("private-key.pem"),
cert: fs.readFileSync("certificate.pem")
});
start(callback)
Starts the server and invokes the callback once ready to accept connections.
Example:
beforeEach(function(done) {
server.start(done);
});
stop(callback)
Stops the server and invokes the callback all resources have been released.
Example:
afterEach(function(done) {
server.stop(done);
});
on(options)
Defines a request handler. Multiple calls to
on() can be chained together.
|Option
|Default
|Description
method
GET
|HTTP method to match. Can be
* to match any method.
path
|HTTP request path to match. Can be
* to match any path (to be used in conjunction with filter to allow custom matching)
filter
|The value is a filter function
fn(request): if it returns
true the handler gets executed.
reply.status
200
|HTTP response status code. Can be a
number or a synchronous function
fn(request) that returns the response status code.
reply.headers
{ "content-type": "application/json" }
|HTTP response headers.
content-length is managed by the server implementation.
reply.headersOverrides
{ "content-length": 1000 }
|HTTP response headers to override to default headers (ie.
content-length). If a value is set to
undefined, the header gets removed from the response.
reply.body
|empty string
|HTTP response body. Can be a
string, a synchronous function
fn(request) that returns the body, or an asynchronous function
fn(request, reply) that send the response body invoking
reply(body).
reply.end
true
|End the response once the body has been sent (default behaviour). If
false, it will keep the response connection open indefinitely (useful to test special cases on the client side - ie. read timeout after partial body response sent).
delay
|0
|Delays the response by X milliseconds.
Example:
server.on({
method: 'GET',
path: '/resource',
reply: {
status: 200,
headers: { "content-type": "application/json" },
body: JSON.stringify({ hello: "world" })
}
});
or:
server.on({
method: '*',
path: '/resource',
reply: {
status: 200,
headers: { "content-type": "application/json" },
body: function(req) {
return req.method === "GET" ? JSON.stringify({ action: "read" }) : JSON.stringify({ action: "edit" });
}
}
});
or:
server.on({
method: '*',
path: '/resource',
reply: {
status: 200,
headers: { "content-type": "application/json" },
body: function(req, reply) {
setTimeout(function() {
reply(req.method === "GET" ? JSON.stringify({ action: "read" }) : JSON.stringify({ action: "edit" }));
}, 100);
}
}
});
or (JSON is parsed when the Content-Type is 'application/json'):
server.on({
method: 'POST',
path: '/resources',
filter: function (req) {
return _.isEqual(req.body, {
name: 'someName',
someOtherValue: 1234
})
},
reply: {
status: 201,
headers: { "content-type": "application/json" },
body: {
id: 987654321,
name: 'someName',
someOtherValue: 1234
}
}
});
requests(filter)
Returns an array containing all requests received. If
filter is defined, it allows to filter requests by
method,
path, or both.
|Filter
|Description
method
|Filter requests by method.
path
|Filter requests by path.
Example:
// Returns all requests
server.requests();
// Returns all GET requests
server.requests({ method: "GET" });
// Returns all GET requests to /resource
server.requests({ method: "GET", path: "/resource" });
connections()
Returns an array containing all active connections.
getHttpPort()
Returns the port at which the HTTP server is listening to or
null otherwise. This may be useful if you configure the HTTP server port to
0 which means the operating system will assign an arbitrary unused port.
getHttpsPort()
Returns the port at which the HTTPS server is listening to or
null otherwise. This may be useful if you configure the HTTPS server port to
0 which means the operating system will assign an arbitrary unused port.
reset()
Clears request handlers and requests received by the HTTP server.
resetHandlers()
Clears all request handlers that were previously set using
on() method.
resetRequests()
Clears all requests received by the HTTP server.
Release npm package:
package.json and
package-lock.json
CHANGES.md
npm publish
MIT