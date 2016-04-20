Mock for navigator.geolocation .

var point = [ 54.980206086231 , 82.898068362003 ]; geolocate.use(); navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( function ( position ) { assert(position.coords.latitude).equal(point[ 0 ]); assert(position.coords.longitude).equal(point[ 1 ]); }); geolocate.send({ lat : point[ 0 ], lng : point[ 1 ]}); geolocate.restore();

Installation

Manually:

< script src = "geolocate.js" > </ script >

From npm :

npm install mock-geolocation

As CommonJS or AMD module:

var geolocate = require ( 'mock-geolocation' );

API

Replace the native navigator.geolocation object

Restore navigator.geolocation in original state

This method emulates the finding position after calling getCurrentPosition and watchPosition method. Updates position from options which may include the following parameters from positions.coords and timestamp.

navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( function ( position ) { console .log(position); }); geolocate.send({ latitude : 50 , longitude : 10 , accuracy : 5 , timestamp : 3000 }); navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( function ( position ) { console .log(position); }); geolocate.send();

Change current position and call success callback of watchPosition method. Updates position from options which may include the following parameters from positions.coords and timestamp.

navigator.geolocation.watchPosition( function ( position ) { console .log(position.coords.latitude + ', ' + position.coords.longitude); }); geolocate.send(); geolocate.change({ lat : 10 , lng : 15 }); geolocate.change({ lat : 25 });

Call error callback of getCurrentPosition method. options may include the parameters code and message.