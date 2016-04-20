Mock for
navigator.geolocation.
var point = [54.980206086231, 82.898068362003];
geolocate.use();
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
assert(position.coords.latitude).equal(point[0]);
assert(position.coords.longitude).equal(point[1]);
});
geolocate.send({lat: point[0], lng: point[1]});
geolocate.restore();
Manually:
<script src="geolocate.js"></script>
From
npm:
npm install mock-geolocation
As
CommonJS or
AMD module:
var geolocate = require('mock-geolocation');
Replace the native
navigator.geolocation object
Restore
navigator.geolocation in original state
This method emulates the finding position after calling getCurrentPosition and watchPosition method.
Updates position from
options which may include the following parameters from positions.coords and timestamp.
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
console.log(position);
});
geolocate.send({
latitude: 50,
longitude: 10,
accuracy: 5,
timestamp: 3000
});
/* {
coords: {
accuracy: 5,
altitude: null
altitudeAccuracy: null,
heading: null,
latitude: 50
longitude: 10,
speed: null
},
timestamp: 3000
} */
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
console.log(position);
});
geolocate.send();
/* Show same position {
coords: {
accuracy: 5,
altitude: null
altitudeAccuracy: null,
heading: null,
latitude: 50
longitude: 10,
speed: null
},
timestamp: 3000
} */
Change current position and call
success callback of
watchPosition method.
Updates position from
options which may include the following parameters from positions.coords and timestamp.
navigator.geolocation.watchPosition(function(position) {
console.log(position.coords.latitude + ', ' + position.coords.longitude);
});
geolocate.send();
// 54.9799, 82.89683699999999
geolocate.change({lat: 10, lng: 15});
// 10, 15
geolocate.change({lat: 25});
// 25, 15
Call
error callback of
getCurrentPosition method.
options may include the parameters code and message.
Call
error callback of
watchPosition method.
options may include the parameters code and message.