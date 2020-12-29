Nodejs library to mock expressjs http response based on mock-res

See mock-express-request to mock express http request.

Note: The mocked response instance have the same properties and methods as an instance of express http response

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev mock-express-response

Usage

var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ); var MockExpressRequest = require ( 'mock-express-request' ); var MockExpressResponse = require ( 'mock-express-response' ); var response = new MockExpressResponse(); var response = new MockExpressResponse({ render : ejs.renderFile, request : new MockExpressRequest({ ... }); ... }); response.json({ user :{ active : true }}); response.render( 'user.ejs' ,{ user :{ active : true }}); response.send( '<p>Hi</p>' ); ... var result = response._getJSON(); var result = response._getString(); ...

TODO

File send mock

Testing

Clone this repository

Install all development dependencies

$ npm install

Then run test

$ npm test

Contribute

It will be nice, if you open an issue first so that we can know what is going on, then, fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.

