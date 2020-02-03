With version 1.0, this now supports Express 4.0 routes.
This provides a mock express object that you can attach routes to.
The motivation was this is to have a mechanic for pure Unit Testing of routes which doesn't rely on creating an instance of Express. Additionally, I wanted to pass in mock
request and
response objects that I could later inspect for changes made by the controller.
Create a mock express application:
var MockExpress = require('mock-express'),
assert = require('assert');
var app = MockExpress(); // notice there's no "new"
Append a
get route to your app
app.get('/test', function(req, res, next) {
var model = { name: 'world'};
if (req.query.start === 'true') {
res.render('index', model);
} else {
res.redirect('http://www.google.com');
}
});
Create and supply your own mock req and res objects:
var req = app.makeRequest({ 'host': 'http://www.google.com' });
var res = app.makeResponse(function(err, sideEffects) {
assertEqual(sideEffects.model.name, 'world');
done(); // this is the callback used by mocha to indicate test completion
});
Call the route
app.invoke('get', '/test?start=true', req, res);
Note that your assertions should be in the callback passed to the makeResponse object, since most routes terminate with some kind of call to the response object.
With the transition to Express 4.x, this module now supports the use of
router.use() syntax, which allows you to test error-handling middleware.
You do not need to pass in the
req and
res objects when calling
invoke() if you use
makeRequest and
makeResponse.
invoke() will automatically default to the last request and response mock objects made using those utility functions. Thus you could write
app.invoke('get', '/test?start=true') above instead.
If your assertions in the callbacks throw an error, then the test will timeout because the error is thrown in a callback.
To avoid this, create your callback as follows:
var assertionCallback = app.makeAssertionCallback(done, function(err, sideEffects) {
<your assertions>
});
var res = app.makeResponse();
Note that you should not call
done() (or it's non-Mocha equivalent) directly if you create your callback in this manner.
Currently you have the following available to check
sideEffects.redirect - this string represents the name of any redirect
sideEffects.viewName - the view name passed as the first argument to
res.render.
sideEffects.model - the model object passed as the second argument to
res.render
sideEffects.session - anything that is set into the session object.
sideEffects.json - the variable passed as the first argument to
res.json
sideEffects.send - the variable passed as the first argument to
res.send