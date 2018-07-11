Mock a CouchDB server for your unit tests.
Mock Couch will create an HTTP server that emulates the responses of a real CouchDB server. Since it is an actual HTTP server, no matter if you use libraries like cradle and nano, your code should work out of the box.
Mock Couch emit events, so you can listen to them to see the result of your test.
npm install --save-dev mock-couch
_all_docs must return
{ key : thekey, error : "not_found" } for each missing key
_bulk_docs didn't converted the functions of the passed design docs.
instance_start_time (Credits to @Dainis)
addDB multiple times. (Credits to @Troy Cochran)
_sum and
_count reduce functions.
_uuids (Credits to @watchforstock)
_changes (Credits to @conor-mac-aoidh)
key on views.
_design/ document to use them. Read more about them here.
addDoc method to add a document from the node.js side. Contrary to adding a document with a PUT, this is sync and allows you to specify the
_rev
Visit the Mock Couch website.
mock_couch object has a
databases public property, to examine how the databases are in any moment.
_all_docs, including:
include_docs=true
descending=true
startkey
endkey
_all_docs with POST to specify the desired keys
_all_dbs
_uuids
http://localhost:5984/database/_design/myviews/_view/someview/)
_bulk_docs multiple documents
_deleted member
Keep in mind that Mock Couch is not attempting to fully implement CouchDB, but only the features necessary for unit testing CouchDB based apps.
However, if there is a feature you need for your tests, feel free to add a feature request in the issues section!
Here is an example:
var mockCouch = require('mock-couch');
// myfun is the function that we want to test.
// It uses couchdb, either by using cradle, nano, or direct http requests
// This function takes an object as parameter, maybe runs some validations
// and if everything is ok, then save it on couchdb.
var myfun = require('somefunc');
describe('myfun', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
// Starting the server
var couchdb = mockCouch.createServer();
// Make sure you are either executing this test under a machine that does not have couchdb installed/enabled,
// or that you are using a different port!
// (which may require that you are able to specify the couchdb port on the function you are about to test)
couchdb.listen(5984);
// This creates a db for Mock Couch. The db is nothing but an array of objects.
// If we provide an object with an _id property, it will use it. Otherwise, it will create a random one.
couchdb.addDB('people', [ { name : 'one name', lastname : 'one lastname' }, { _id : '4568797890', name : 'second name', lastname : 'other lastname' } ]);
});
// Here is the test
it('must add a person to couchdb', function(done) {
// Now we add a listener that is expecting the data we are about to send.
couchdb.on('POST', function(data) {
expect(data.doc.name).toBe('reimu');
expect(data.doc.lastname).toBe('hakurei');
done();
});
// And here we are finally calling the function
myfun({ name : 'reimu', lastname : 'hakurei' });
});
});
If your testing requires the frequent setup and teardown of the mock server, it may be beneficial to prevent keep-alive connections. The server will always return a
Connection: close header if constructed with a
keepAlive option set to
false.
var couchdb = mockCouch.createServer({ keepAlive: false });
In this moment I think it could be considered beta; I don't expect any breaking changes.
MIT license
Your feedback, pull requests, etc are welcomed! :)