Mock a CouchDB server for your unit tests.

Mock Couch will create an HTTP server that emulates the responses of a real CouchDB server. Since it is an actual HTTP server, no matter if you use libraries like cradle and nano, your code should work out of the box.

Mock Couch emit events, so you can listen to them to see the result of your test.

Installation

npm install --save-dev mock-couch

Changelog

0.1.10

Updated restify version (credits to @gamegee)

0.1.9

Specify the version of dependencies with npm-shrinkwrap.json

0.1.8

Fix: _all_docs must return { key : thekey, error : "not_found" } for each missing key

must return for each missing key Fix: _bulk_docs didn't converted the functions of the passed design docs.

0.1.7

Fix: Do not preserve preserve any properties of the old document when updating (Credits to @reederz)

New feature: Now is possible to PUT/POST design documents (Credits to @dermidgen)

0.1.6

Fix on instance_start_time (Credits to @Dainis)

(Credits to @Dainis) Fix issue when calling addDB multiple times. (Credits to @Troy Cochran)

0.1.5

Add support for a show function (Credits to @tekdel)

0.1.4

The required minimal version of node is now 0.12

Support for the built-in _sum and _count reduce functions.

and reduce functions. Now, mock-couch uses the Views Collation rules of CouchDB, by using couch-viewkey-compare. (Thanks to @monowerker for this module).

of CouchDB, by using couch-viewkey-compare. (Thanks to @monowerker for this module). GET _uuids (Credits to @watchforstock)

(Credits to @watchforstock) Several fixes (Credits to @monowerkerds and @reederz)

0.1.3

Several fixes (Thanks to @monowerker and @alexjeffburke)

Rewriting a lot of the code using Ramda (to make it more functional)

Support for linked documents in views (Credits to @monowerker)

Implementation of _changes (Credits to @conor-mac-aoidh)

0.1.2

Added HEAD requests. (Credits to @davidwood)

Added option to prevent keep-alive connections. (Credits to @davidwood)

Now is possible to use the query option key on views.

on views. Other fixes.

0.1.1

The emitted events are now standarized. Read about the events on the documentation.

0.1.0

Support for views (map and reduce functions). Create a _design/ document to use them. Read more about them here.

(map and reduce functions). Create a document to use them. Read more about them here. Documentation available on http://chris-l.github.io/mock-couch/

Added addDoc method to add a document from the node.js side. Contrary to adding a document with a PUT, this is sync and allows you to specify the _rev

Documentation

Visit the Mock Couch website.

Features

Implemented with restify.

Uses simple JavaScript objects as documents.

It emit events, so the tests can listen to them.

The mock_couch object has a databases public property, to examine how the databases are in any moment.

object has a public property, to examine how the databases are in any moment. Several of the CouchDB REST methods. Right now it has:

GET one document

GET _all_docs , including: include_docs=true descending=true startkey endkey also, using _all_docs with POST to specify the desired keys

, including: GET the information of a database

GET _all_dbs

GET _uuids

GET views (like http://localhost:5984/database/_design/myviews/_view/someview/ )

) PUT one document

PUT a database

POST one document

POST to _bulk_docs multiple documents

multiple documents DELETE one document

DELETE a database

Not yet implemented

deleting by setting the _deleted member

member Attachment support

And a lot of other things!

Keep in mind that Mock Couch is not attempting to fully implement CouchDB, but only the features necessary for unit testing CouchDB based apps.

However, if there is a feature you need for your tests, feel free to add a feature request in the issues section!

Usage

Here is an example:

var mockCouch = require ( 'mock-couch' ); var myfun = require ( 'somefunc' ); describe( 'myfun' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { var couchdb = mockCouch.createServer(); couchdb.listen( 5984 ); couchdb.addDB( 'people' , [ { name : 'one name' , lastname : 'one lastname' }, { _id : '4568797890' , name : 'second name' , lastname : 'other lastname' } ]); }); it( 'must add a person to couchdb' , function ( done ) { couchdb.on( 'POST' , function ( data ) { expect(data.doc.name).toBe( 'reimu' ); expect(data.doc.lastname).toBe( 'hakurei' ); done(); }); myfun({ name : 'reimu' , lastname : 'hakurei' }); }); });

If your testing requires the frequent setup and teardown of the mock server, it may be beneficial to prevent keep-alive connections. The server will always return a Connection: close header if constructed with a keepAlive option set to false .

var couchdb = mockCouch.createServer({ keepAlive: false });

Status

In this moment I think it could be considered beta; I don't expect any breaking changes.

License

MIT license

Contribution

Your feedback, pull requests, etc are welcomed! :)