Mock library for Cloud Firestore
Before using this library, try to see first if the Firestore Emulator would fit your needs.
Assuming that you're using npm as your package manager:
npm install --save-dev mock-cloud-firestore
If you're not using any module bundler, you can use the precompiled UMD builds in the
dist folder. For this build,
MockFirebase would be available as a
window.MockFirebase global variable. You can download the files at unpkg.
Check out the docs here
Help me out for a couple of 🍻!