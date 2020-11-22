openbase logo
mcf

mock-cloud-firestore

by Mikko Paderes
0.12.0

Mock library for Cloud Firestore

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

mock-cloud-firestore

Mock library for Cloud Firestore

Before using this library, try to see first if the Firestore Emulator would fit your needs.

Installation

Assuming that you're using npm as your package manager:

npm install --save-dev mock-cloud-firestore

If you're not using any module bundler, you can use the precompiled UMD builds in the dist folder. For this build, MockFirebase would be available as a window.MockFirebase global variable. You can download the files at unpkg.

Usage

Check out the docs here

Support the project

Help me out for a couple of 🍻!

Donate

