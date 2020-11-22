Mock library for Cloud Firestore

Before using this library, try to see first if the Firestore Emulator would fit your needs.

Installation

Assuming that you're using npm as your package manager:

npm install --save-dev mock-cloud-firestore

If you're not using any module bundler, you can use the precompiled UMD builds in the dist folder. For this build, MockFirebase would be available as a window.MockFirebase global variable. You can download the files at unpkg.

Usage

Check out the docs here

