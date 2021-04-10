Mock AWS S3 SDK
This is a very simple interface that mocks the AWS SDK for Node.js. The implementation is incomplete but most basic features are supported.
Available:
- createBucket
- deleteBucket
- listObjects
- listObjectsV2
- deleteObjects
- deleteObject
- getObject
- headObject
- putObject
- copyObject
- getObjectTagging
- putObjectTagging
- upload
- getSignedUrl
It uses a directory to mock a bucket and its content.
If you'd like to see some more features or you have some suggestions, feel free to use the issues or submit a pull request.
Release History
- 2021-04-10 v4.0.2 Update dependencies, remove extra log and use proper path concat
- 2020-01-30 v4.0.0 Fix promises and update packages with various contributions.
- 2018-06-16 v3.0.0 Contributions from @benedict-wellard and @telenor-digital-asia adding support for promises and deleteBucket
- 2017-08-11 v2.6.0 Contributions from @pamelafox and @fkleon adding support for listObjectsV2, tagging and more useful debug info returned
- 2017-05-31 v2.5.1 Fix bug when statSync was called on non existing files, spotted by @AllanHodkinson
- 2017-05-20 v2.5.0 Set LastModified on getObject by @stujo, support for custom metadata on get/head by @rgparkins and putObject returns some data on error by @pamelafox
- 2017-02-02 v2.4.0 Account for no existing keys when getting an object by @derPuntigamer
- 2016-06-03 v2.3.0 Add createBucket method and tests by @neilstuartcraig
- 2016-05-25 v2.2.1 Add Size attribute by @aldafu
- 2016-04-25 v2.2.0 Add MaxKey options in listObject by @hauboldj
- 2016-01-18 v2.1.0 Fix markers on listObjects (by @wellsjo) and add send method (by @AllieRays and @IonicaBizau)
- 2015-11-04 v2.0.0 Static basePath configuration, bound params (by @CJNE) and match upload API (by @kyleseely)
- 2015-10-25 v1.1.0 Removed because of potential breaking change with bound params
- 2015-09-24 v1.0.0 Breaking changes and awesome PR to fix API inconsistencies by @irothschild
- 2015-08-27 v0.5.0 Refactor and default options by @whitingj
- 2015-07-28 v0.4.0 Add headObject method by @mdlavin
- 2015-07-21 v0.3.0 Add CommonPrefixes to listObjects by @jakepruitt
- 2015-03-15 v0.2.7 Mock out AWS' config submodule by @necaris
- 2015-03-13 v0.2.6 Partial match support and ContentLength by @mick
- 2015-03-03 v0.2.5 Allow string and fix tests by @lbud
- 2015-02-05 v0.2.4 Fix url encoding for copy by @ahageali
- 2015-01-22 v0.2.3 Support for copyObject
- 2014-02-02 v0.2.1 Support for deleteObject
- 2014-01-08 v0.2.0 Support streams for getObject/putObject
- 2013-10-24 v0.1.2 Fix isTruncated typo
- 2013-10-09 v0.1.1 Add LastModified to listObject
- 2013-08-09 v0.1.0 First release
Example
Instantiate
var AWSMock = require('mock-aws-s3');
AWSMock.config.basePath = '/tmp/buckets/'
var s3 = AWSMock.S3({
params: { Bucket: 'example' }
});
PutObject/ListObjects
s3.putObject({Key: 'sea/animal.json', Body: '{"is dog":false,"name":"otter","stringified object?":true}'}, function(err, data) {
s3.listObjects({Prefix: 'sea'}, function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
CreateBucket
var params = { Bucket: 'example' };
s3.createBucket(params, function(err) {
if(err) {
console.error(err);
}
});
DeleteBucket
var params = { Bucket: 'example' };
s3.deleteBucket(params, function(err) {
if(err) {
console.error(err);
}
});