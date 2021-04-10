Mock AWS S3 SDK

This is a very simple interface that mocks the AWS SDK for Node.js. The implementation is incomplete but most basic features are supported.

Available:

createBucket

deleteBucket

listObjects

listObjectsV2

deleteObjects

deleteObject

getObject

headObject

putObject

copyObject

getObjectTagging

putObjectTagging

upload

getSignedUrl

It uses a directory to mock a bucket and its content.

If you'd like to see some more features or you have some suggestions, feel free to use the issues or submit a pull request.

Release History

2021-04-10 v4.0.2 Update dependencies, remove extra log and use proper path concat

2020-01-30 v4.0.0 Fix promises and update packages with various contributions.

2018-06-16 v3.0.0 Contributions from @benedict-wellard and @telenor-digital-asia adding support for promises and deleteBucket

2017-08-11 v2.6.0 Contributions from @pamelafox and @fkleon adding support for listObjectsV2, tagging and more useful debug info returned

2017-05-31 v2.5.1 Fix bug when statSync was called on non existing files, spotted by @AllanHodkinson

2017-05-20 v2.5.0 Set LastModified on getObject by @stujo, support for custom metadata on get/head by @rgparkins and putObject returns some data on error by @pamelafox

2017-02-02 v2.4.0 Account for no existing keys when getting an object by @derPuntigamer

2016-06-03 v2.3.0 Add createBucket method and tests by @neilstuartcraig

2016-05-25 v2.2.1 Add Size attribute by @aldafu

2016-04-25 v2.2.0 Add MaxKey options in listObject by @hauboldj

2016-01-18 v2.1.0 Fix markers on listObjects (by @wellsjo) and add send method (by @AllieRays and @IonicaBizau)

2015-11-04 v2.0.0 Static basePath configuration, bound params (by @CJNE) and match upload API (by @kyleseely)

2015-10-25 v1.1.0 Removed because of potential breaking change with bound params

2015-09-24 v1.0.0 Breaking changes and awesome PR to fix API inconsistencies by @irothschild

2015-08-27 v0.5.0 Refactor and default options by @whitingj

2015-07-28 v0.4.0 Add headObject method by @mdlavin

2015-07-21 v0.3.0 Add CommonPrefixes to listObjects by @jakepruitt

2015-03-15 v0.2.7 Mock out AWS' config submodule by @necaris

2015-03-13 v0.2.6 Partial match support and ContentLength by @mick

2015-03-03 v0.2.5 Allow string and fix tests by @lbud

2015-02-05 v0.2.4 Fix url encoding for copy by @ahageali

2015-01-22 v0.2.3 Support for copyObject

2014-02-02 v0.2.1 Support for deleteObject

2014-01-08 v0.2.0 Support streams for getObject/putObject

2013-10-24 v0.1.2 Fix isTruncated typo

2013-10-09 v0.1.1 Add LastModified to listObject

2013-08-09 v0.1.0 First release

Example

Instantiate

var AWSMock = require ( 'mock-aws-s3' ); AWSMock.config.basePath = '/tmp/buckets/' var s3 = AWSMock.S3({ params : { Bucket : 'example' } });

s3.putObject({ Key : 'sea/animal.json' , Body : '{"is dog":false,"name":"otter","stringified object?":true}' }, function ( err, data ) { s3.listObjects({ Prefix : 'sea' }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); });

CreateBucket

var params = { Bucket : 'example' }; s3.createBucket(params, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } });

DeleteBucket