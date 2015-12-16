Easily mock aws-sdk API methods to enable easier testing of applications which use the AWS SDK for JavaScript.

Under the hood, this stubs aws-sdk methods using sinon.js.

API

Mocks an AWS service method to return the specified test data or a function

Arguments

service (string): the name of the AWS service that the method belongs to e.g. EC2, Route53 etc.

the name of the AWS service that the method belongs to e.g. EC2, Route53 etc. method (string): the service's method to be be mocked e.g. describeTags

the service's method to be be mocked e.g. describeTags data (object): the test data that the mocked method should return or a function that is called

The parameter data can be either fixed data, in which case the original callback will be called with that data, or it can be a function. If it is a function, then when the mocked service is called, your function will be called.

If it is a function, it will be passed all of the parameters passed to the original AWS SDK call, including the callback. You are expected to call the callback.

Example of fixed data:

var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); var ec2 = new AWS.EC2(); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Example of function:

var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); var ec2 = new AWS.EC2(); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' , function ( params,callback ) { params = params || {}; if (params.special) { callback( null , "special" ); } else if (params.strange) { callback( null , "weird" ); } else { callback( "ERROR!" ); } }); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); console .log(data); }); ec2.describeTags({ special : true }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); console .log(data); }); ec2.describeTags({ strange : true }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); console .log(data); });

Removes mocked service method to restore the original functionality

Arguments

service (string): the name of the AWS service that the method belongs to e.g. EC2, Route53 etc.

the name of the AWS service that the method belongs to e.g. EC2, Route53 etc. method (string): the service's method to be be restored e.g. describeTags

var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]); var ec2 = new AWS.EC2(); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); AWS.restore( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' ); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Removes ALL mocked methods for given service to restore the original functionality

Arguments

service: (string) the name of the AWS service to restore e.g. EC2, Route53 etc.

var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); var ec2 = new AWS.EC2(); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeVpcs' , 'vpcs' ); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); ec2.describeVpcs({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); AWS.restore( 'EC2' ); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); ec2.describeVpcs({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Removes ALL mocked services & methods to restore the original functionality

var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); var ec2 = new AWS.EC2(); var s3 = new AWS.S3(); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeTags' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeVpcs' , 'vpcs' ); AWS.mock( 'S3' , 'listBuckets' , { buckets : [] }); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); ec2.describeVpcs({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); s3.listBuckets({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }) AWS.restore( 'EC2' ); ec2.describeTags({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); ec2.describeVpcs({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); s3.listBuckets({}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); })

Example

I want to build and test a tag validator that returns the id's of any EBS volumes which don't have a tag called 'name'. My production code for my tag-validator may look something like the following:

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); function getNamelessVolumes ( region, callback ) { var ec2 = new AWS.EC2({ region : region }); ec2.describeVolumes({}, function ( err, data ) { if (err) callback(err, null ); var namelessVolumes = []; data.Volumes.forEach( function ( volume ) { var named = false ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < volume.Tags.length; i++) { if (volume.Tags[i].Key.toLowerCase() === 'name' ) { named = true ; break ; } } if (!named) { namelessVolumes.push(volume.VolumeId); } }); callback( null , namelessVolumes); }); } module .exports = { getNamelessVolumes : getNamelessVolumes };

In order to test my validator, I don't want to actually call AWS, nor do I want to have to change my production code. The mock-aws module solves this problem - I can easily mock the describeVolumes method in my test then call the tag validator as normal. This way I can use varying test data to fully test the getNamelessVolumes function, without relying on AWS services. First I setup my test data:

{ "Volumes" : [ { "VolumeId" : "v-111" , "Tags" : [ { "Key" : "name" , "Value" : "volume 1" }, { "Key" : "role" , "Value" : "test" } ] }, { "VolumeId" : "v-222" , "Tags" : [ { "Key" : "role" , "Value" : "test" } ] } ] }

Now I can write my test, mocking describeVolumes() to return my test data

var should = require ( 'should' ); var AWS = require ( 'mock-aws' ); var tagValidator = require ( '../lib/tag-validator' ); describe( 'tag-validator' , function ( ) { describe( 'getNamelessVolumes()' , function ( ) { it( 'should return the ids of volumes which do NOT contain a "name" tag' , function ( done ) { var testData = require ( './test-data.json' ); AWS.mock( 'EC2' , 'describeVolumes' , testData); tagValidator.getNamelessVolumes( 'us-east-1' , function ( err, data ) { data.length.should.eql( 1 ); data[ 0 ].should.eql( 'v-222' ); done(); }); }); }); });

The point here is that I can test the functionality of my tag-validator without making real calls to AWS and I never had to modify my production code in order to make it testable. mock-aws handled it for me.

I built this for myself but feel free to use, share, submit bugs / pull requests, suggest changes or features etc.