mock

Load a module with it's require's mocked out

Works in both node and browserify

Example

var realB = require ( "./fixtures/b" ) var b = mock( "./fixtures/b" , { fs : { readFileSync : function ( uri ) { if (uri === "clowns.txt" ) { return "some clowns" } } } , "./fixtures/c" : null , "./fixtures/a" : function ( ) { return 42 } }, require )

Limitations:

You have to require the thing your mocking out or browserify won't load it and all it's dependencies into the bundle.

When you set a dependency to null your saying don't overload that dependency with this value, but do nuke it from the cache. This is useful when you want to mock out something ./fixtures/c depends on but not touch the implementation of ./fixtures/c

Installation

npm install mock

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced