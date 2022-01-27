TDD with Browserify, Mocha, Headless Chrome and WebDriver
Browserifies
./test/*.js, decorated with a Mocha test runner, runs it in
Headless Chrome and passes the output back to your console. Cleans up your
stack traces by mapping back to the original sources and removing lines from
the test framework.
This will install Mochify in your current project and add it to the
devDependencies:
npm install mochify --save-dev
Puppeteer will download a recent version of Chromium. If you want to skip
the download and provide your own executable instead, define the
PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD environment variable or add this to your
package.json:
{
"config": {
"puppeteer_skip_chromium_download": true
}
}
For proxy settings and other environment variables, see the Puppeteer documentation.
Configure
"scripts" in your
package.json so that your project ships with
the testing infrastructure:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "mochify",
"watch": "mochify --watch",
"webdriver": "mochify --wd"
}
}
To run from the command line, either run
npm install mochify -g to have
mochify available globally, or from within your project directory run:
Place a
debugger statement in your source code and run
mochify --debug.
This will open a Chromium instance with developer tools opened and it will
break at the
debugger statement.
--watch or
-w use watchify to watch your files and run the tests on
change.
--reporter or
-R changes the Mocha reporter (see further down).
--grep sets the Mocha grep option.
--invert sets the Mocha grep
invert flag.
--recursive include sub directories.
--ui or
-U changes the Mocha UI. Defaults to
'bdd'.
--timeout or
-t changes the Mocha timeout. Defaults to
2000.
--colors explicitly enables color output.
--no-colors explicitly disables color output.
--outfile or
-o writes output to this file. If unspecified, mochify
prints to stdout.
--require or
-r requires the given module.
--debug launches a non-headless chromium instance with developer tools.
--chrome uses a specific Chrome executable. If not specified, the built-in
chromium is used.
--ignore-ssl-errors tells Chrome whether or not to ignore ssl certificate
issues (default is false)
--allow-chrome-as-root allows Chrome to run as root
--dumpio passed to puppeteer to dump all IO
--https-server launches an HTTPS server on the specified port. If no port is given a random available port will be used.
--viewport-width tells Chrome to use a certain width for its viewport.
--viewport-height tells Chrome to use a certain height for its viewport.
--cover checks code coverage with coverify.
--node creates a bare bundle and runs test cases on node.
--wd use min-webdriver to run the tests in multiple real browsers.
--url runs the tests in the context of the given URL.
--wd-file (only with
--wd) specify the location of the
.min-wd config file.
--consolify output.html generate a standalone HTML page with consolify.
--bundle specify a separate JS file export when using
--consolify.
--transform specifies a Browserify transform to add. Can be specified
multiple times. Options can be passed with subargs.
--global-transform specifies a Browserify transform to add globally. Can be
specified multiple times. Options can be passed with subargs.
--plugin specifies a Browserify plugin to add. Can be specified multiple
times. Options can be passed with subargs.
--extension search for files with the extension in "require" statements.
--no-browser-field turns off package.json browser field resolution.
--no-commondir preserve original paths.
--external marks given path or module as external resource and
prevent from being loaded into the bundle.
--yields or
-y changes the yield interval to allow pending I/O to happen.
--version or
-v shows the Mochify version number.
--help or
-h shows usage and all available options.
--async-polling disables async polling when set to false (for use in Appium).
--mocha-path specifies path to a custom Mocha module
--web-security allows disabling same-origin policy (when set to
false, passes down
--disable-web-security to Chromium)
To run builds in CI services like Travis or CircleCI, you must pass
--allow-chrome-as-root.
Here is a minimal
.travis.yml:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "16"
sudo: false
script:
- npm test -- --allow-chrome-as-root
java -jar selenium-server-standalone-2.39.0.jar
Create
.min-wd in your project root:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "internet explorer",
"version": "11"
}, {
"name": "chrome"
}, {
"name": "firefox"
}]
}
That's it! Now
mochify --wd will run your Mocha test cases in the configured
browsers simultaneously. If you installed mochify without
-g, you will have
to run
node_modules/.bin/mochify --wd.
Additional Selenium capabilities and browser-specific capabilities can be
specified with the
capabilities property:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "chrome",
"capabilities": {
"chromeOptions": {
"args": ["--headless", "--disable-gpu"]
}
}
}]
}
Export your SauceLabs credentials:
export SAUCE_USERNAME="your-user-name"
export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY="your-access-key"
Enable SauceLabs in your
.min-wd file or in the
"webdriver" property in
your
package.json:
{
"sauceLabs": true
}
For more information about Selenium WebDriver and SourceLabs support can be found on the min-webdriver project page.
Note: This has only be tested on Mac OS X High Sierra with the iOS Simulator so far. If you have successfully tested with other configurations, please file an issue so that we can extend the docs.
Setup for iOS Simulator on Mac OS X (requires XCode):
npm install -g appium
brew install carthage
.min-wd file or the
"webdriver" property in your
package.json like this:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4723,
"browsers": [{
"name": "Safari",
"platformName": "iOS",
"platformVersion": "11.2",
"deviceName": "iPhone Simulator"
}]
}
appium --log-level error which should start a server on port
4723
mochify --wd --async-polling false
It's important to use
--async-polling false here. The default asynchronous
polling does not work with this setup.
Export your BrowserStack credentials:
export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME="your-user-name"
export BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY="your-access-key"
Example
.min-wd file:
module.exports = {
"hostname": "hub-cloud.browserstack.com",
"port": 80,
"browsers": [{
"name": "chrome",
"capabilities": {
"browser": "Chrome",
"browserstack.user": process.env.BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME,
"browserstack.key": process.env.BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY
}
}]
}
Mocha reporters known to work:
Note: Consuming the output of a machine readable reporter may not work as
expected with
--wd.
var mochify = require('mochify');
mochify('./test/*.js', {
reporter: 'tap'
}).bundle();
mochify() uses default settings and runs tests in
./test/*.js
mochify(paths) specifies the paths, a space delimited list of globs
mochify(opts) configures options as described below
mochify(paths, opts) combines custom paths and options
All long form command line options can be used. E.g.
--node can be configured
as
{ node : true },
--no-browser-field as
{ 'browser-field': false },
--reporter tab as
{ reporter : 'tab' } and so on.
Additional API options:
output a stream that receives the test output (e.g. through2)
glob options to pass to glob
reporterOptions options to pass to mocha reporter
The
mochify function returns a Browserify instance. Please refer to the
Browserify API for details.
Install
nyc, the
babelify transform,
@babel/core and
babel-plugin-istanbul:
$ npm install nyc babelify @babel/core babel-plugin-istanbul --save-dev
Using a
package.json script that can be run with
npm run cover:
{
"scripts" : {
"cover" : "nyc --instrument false mochify --transform [ babelify --ignore [ test ] --plugins [ babel-plugin-istanbul ] ]"
}
}
Puppeteer fails to launch on M1. Follow these steps to work around:
Install Google Chrome
Define these environment variables:
export PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD=true
export PUPPETEER_EXECUTABLE_PATH=/Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome
MIT