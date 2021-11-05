marge (mochawesome-report-generator) is the counterpart to mochawesome, a custom reporter for use with the Javascript testing framework, mocha. Marge takes the JSON output from mochawesome and generates a full fledged HTML/CSS report that helps visualize your test suites.

Features

Simple, clean, and modern design

Support for test and suite nesting

Displays before and after hooks

Review test code inline

Stack trace for failed tests

Support for adding context information to tests

Filters to display only the tests you want

Responsive and mobile-friendly

Offline viewing

CLI for generating reports independent of mochawesome

Usage with mochawesome

Add Mochawesome to your project: npm install --save-dev mochawesome Tell mocha to use the Mochawesome reporter: mocha testfile.js --reporter mochawesome If using mocha programatically: var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mochawesome' });

CLI Usage

Install mochawesome-report-generator package

npm install -g mochawesome-report-generator

Run the command

marge [options] data_file [data_file2 ...]

Output

marge generates the following inside your project directory:

mochawesome-report/ ├── assets │ ├── app .css │ ├── app .js │ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular .woff │ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular .woff2 │ ├── roboto-light-webfont .woff │ ├── roboto-light-webfont .woff2 │ ├── roboto-medium-webfont .woff │ ├── roboto-medium-webfont .woff2 │ ├── roboto-regular-webfont .woff │ └── roboto-regular-webfont .woff2 └── mochawesome .html

Options

CLI Flags

marge can be configured via the following command line flags:

Flag Type Default Description -f, --reportFilename string Filename of saved report -o, --reportDir string [cwd]/mochawesome-report Path to save report -t, --reportTitle string mochawesome Report title -p, --reportPageTitle string mochawesome-report Browser title -i, --inline boolean false Inline report assets (scripts, styles) --cdn boolean false Load report assets via CDN (unpkg.com) --assetsDir string [cwd]/mochawesome-report/assets Path to save report assets (js/css) --charts boolean false Display Suite charts --code boolean true Display test code --autoOpen boolean false Automatically open the report --overwrite boolean true Overwrite existing report files. See notes. --timestamp, --ts string Append timestamp in specified format to report filename. See notes. --showPassed boolean true Set initial state of "Show Passed" filter --showFailed boolean true Set initial state of "Show Failed" filter --showPending boolean true Set initial state of "Show Pending" filter --showSkipped boolean false Set initial state of "Show Skipped" filter --showHooks string failed Set the default display mode for hooks

• failed : show only failed hooks

• always : show all hooks

• never : hide all hooks

• context : show only hooks that have context --saveJson boolean false Should report data be saved to JSON file --saveHtml boolean true Should report be saved to HTML file --dev boolean false Enable dev mode (requires local webpack dev server) -h, --help Show CLI help

Boolean options can be negated by adding --no before the option. For example: --no-code would set code to false .

Overwrite

By default, report files are overwritten by subsequent report generation. Passing --overwrite=false will not replace existing files. Instead, if a duplicate filename is found, the report will be saved with a counter digit added to the filename. (ie. mochawesome_001.html ).

Note: overwrite will always be false when passing multiple files or using the timestamp option.

The timestamp option can be used to append a timestamp to the report filename. It uses dateformat to parse format strings so you can pass any valid string that dateformat accepts with a few exceptions. In order to produce valid filenames, the following replacements are made:

Characters Replacement Example Output spaces, commas underscore Wed March 29, 2017 Wed_March_29_2017 slashes hyphen 3/29/2017 3-29-2017 colons null 17:46:21 174621

If you pass true as the format string, it will default to isoDateTime .

mochawesome reporter-options

The above CLI flags can be used as reporter-options when using the mochawesome reporter.

Use them in a .mocharc.js file:

module .exports = { reporter : 'node_modules/mochawesome' , 'reporter-option' : [ 'overwrite=true' , 'reportTitle=My\ Custom\ Title' , 'showPassed=false' ], };

or as an object when using mocha programmatically:

const mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mochawesome' , reporterOptions : { overwrite : true , reportTitle : 'My Custom Title' , showPassed : false } });

Development

To develop locally, clone the repo and install dependencies. In order to test end-to-end you must also clone mochawesome into a directory at the same level as this repo.

You can start the dev server with npm run devserver . If you are working on the CLI, use npm run dev:cli to watch for changes and rebuild.

Running Tests

Unit Tests

To run unit tests, simply use npm run test . You can also run a single unit test with npm run test:single path/to/test.js .

Functional Tests

Functional tests allow you to run real-world test cases in order to debug the output report. First, start up the dev server in one terminal window with npm run devserver . Then, in another window, run the tests with npm run test:functional . This will generate a report that you can open in the browser and debug.

If you want to run a specific folder of functional tests: npm run test:functional path/to/tests

Or if you want to run a single test: npm run test:functional path/to/test.js