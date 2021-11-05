openbase logo
moc

mochawesome

by Adam Gruber
7.0.1 (see all)

A Gorgeous HTML/CSS Reporter for Mocha.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

710K

GitHub Stars

930

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mochawesome

npm Node.js CI Gitter

Mochawesome is a custom reporter for use with the Javascript testing framework, mocha. It runs on Node.js (>=10) and works in conjunction with mochawesome-report-generator to generate a standalone HTML/CSS report to help visualize your test runs.

Features

Mochawesome Report
  • Simple, clean, and modern design
  • Beautiful charts (via ChartJS)
  • Support for test and suite nesting
  • Displays before and after hooks
  • Review test code inline
  • Stack trace for failed tests
  • Support for adding context information to tests
  • Filters to display only the tests you want
  • Responsive and mobile-friendly
  • Offline viewing
  • Supports parallel mode

Usage

  1. Add Mochawesome to your project:

npm install --save-dev mochawesome

  1. Tell mocha to use the Mochawesome reporter:

mocha testfile.js --reporter mochawesome

  1. If using mocha programatically:
var mocha = new Mocha({
  reporter: 'mochawesome',
});

Parallel Mode

Since mocha@8 test files can be run in parallel using the --parallel flag. In order for mochawesome to work properly it needs to be registered as a hook.

mocha tests --reporter mochawesome --require mochawesome/register

Output

Mochawesome generates the following inside your project directory:

mochawesome-report/
├── assets
│   ├── app.css
│   ├── app.js
│   ├── MaterialIcons-Regular.woff
│   ├── MaterialIcons-Regular.woff2
│   ├── roboto-light-webfont.woff
│   ├── roboto-light-webfont.woff2
│   ├── roboto-medium-webfont.woff
│   ├── roboto-medium-webfont.woff2
│   ├── roboto-regular-webfont.woff
│   └── roboto-regular-webfont.woff2
├── mochawesome.html
└── mochawesome.json

The two main files to be aware of are:

mochawesome.html - The rendered report file

mochawesome.json - The raw json output used to render the report

Options

Options can be passed to the reporter in two ways.

Environment variables

The reporter will try to read environment variables that begin with MOCHAWESOME_.

$ export MOCHAWESOME_REPORTFILENAME=customReportFilename

Note that environment variables must be in uppercase.

Mocha reporter-options

You can pass comma-separated options to the reporter via mocha's --reporter-options flag. Options passed this way will take precedence over environment variables.

$ mocha test.js --reporter mochawesome --reporter-options reportDir=customReportDir,reportFilename=customReportFilename

Alternately, reporter-options can be passed in programatically:

var mocha = new Mocha({
  reporter: 'mochawesome',
  reporterOptions: {
    reportFilename: 'customReportFilename',
    quiet: true,
  },
});

Available Options

The options below are specific to the reporter. For a list of all available options see mochawesome-report-generator options.

Option NameTypeDefaultDescription
quietbooleanfalseSilence console messages
reportFilenamestringmochawesomeFilename of saved report
Applies to the generated html and json files.
htmlbooleantrueSave the HTML output for the test run
jsonbooleantrueSave the JSON output for the test run
consoleReporterstringspecName of mocha reporter to use for console output, or none to disable console report output entirely

Adding Test Context

Mochawesome ships with an addContext helper method that can be used to associate additional information with a test. This information will then be displayed inside the report.

Please note: arrow functions will not work with addContext. See the example.

addContext(testObj, context)

paramtypedescription
testObjobjectThe test object
contextstring|objectThe context to be added to the test

Context as a string

Simple strings will be displayed as is. If you pass a URL, the reporter will attempt to turn it into a link. If the URL links to an image or video, it will be shown inline.

Context as an object

Context passed as an object must adhere to the following shape:

{
  title: 'some title'; // must be a string
  value: {
  } // can be anything
}

Example

Be sure to use ES5 functions and not ES6 arrow functions when using addContext to ensure this references the test object.

const addContext = require('mochawesome/addContext');

describe('test suite', function () {
  it('should add context', function () {
    // context can be a simple string
    addContext(this, 'simple string');

    // context can be a url and the report will create a link
    addContext(this, 'http://www.url.com/pathname');

    // context can be an image url and the report will show it inline
    addContext(this, 'http://www.url.com/screenshot-maybe.jpg');

    // context can be an object with title and value properties
    addContext(this, {
      title: 'expected output',
      value: {
        a: 1,
        b: '2',
        c: 'd',
      },
    });
  });
});

It is also possible to use addContext from within a beforeEach or afterEach test hook.

describe('test suite', () => {
  beforeEach(function () {
    addContext(this, 'some context');
  });

  afterEach(function () {
    addContext(this, {
      title: 'afterEach context',
      value: { a: 1 },
    });
  });

  it('should display with beforeEach and afterEach context', () => {
    // assert something
  });
});

Typescript

This project does not maintain its own type definitions, however they are available on npm from DefinitelyTyped.

$ npm install --save-dev @types/mochawesome

mochawesome-report-generator

License

mochawesome is MIT licensed.

