Mochawesome is a custom reporter for use with the Javascript testing framework, mocha. It runs on Node.js (>=10) and works in conjunction with mochawesome-report-generator to generate a standalone HTML/CSS report to help visualize your test runs.
parallel mode
npm install --save-dev mochawesome
mocha testfile.js --reporter mochawesome
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mochawesome',
});
Since
mocha@8 test files can be run in parallel using the
--parallel flag. In order for mochawesome to work properly it needs to be registered as a hook.
mocha tests --reporter mochawesome --require mochawesome/register
Mochawesome generates the following inside your project directory:
mochawesome-report/
├── assets
│ ├── app.css
│ ├── app.js
│ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular.woff
│ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular.woff2
│ ├── roboto-light-webfont.woff
│ ├── roboto-light-webfont.woff2
│ ├── roboto-medium-webfont.woff
│ ├── roboto-medium-webfont.woff2
│ ├── roboto-regular-webfont.woff
│ └── roboto-regular-webfont.woff2
├── mochawesome.html
└── mochawesome.json
The two main files to be aware of are:
mochawesome.html - The rendered report file
mochawesome.json - The raw json output used to render the report
Options can be passed to the reporter in two ways.
The reporter will try to read environment variables that begin with
MOCHAWESOME_.
$ export MOCHAWESOME_REPORTFILENAME=customReportFilename
Note that environment variables must be in uppercase.
You can pass comma-separated options to the reporter via mocha's
--reporter-options flag. Options passed this way will take precedence over environment variables.
$ mocha test.js --reporter mochawesome --reporter-options reportDir=customReportDir,reportFilename=customReportFilename
Alternately,
reporter-options can be passed in programatically:
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mochawesome',
reporterOptions: {
reportFilename: 'customReportFilename',
quiet: true,
},
});
The options below are specific to the reporter. For a list of all available options see mochawesome-report-generator options.
|Option Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
quiet
|boolean
|false
|Silence console messages
reportFilename
|string
|mochawesome
|Filename of saved report
Applies to the generated html and json files.
html
|boolean
|true
|Save the HTML output for the test run
json
|boolean
|true
|Save the JSON output for the test run
consoleReporter
|string
|spec
|Name of mocha reporter to use for console output, or
none to disable console report output entirely
Mochawesome ships with an
addContext helper method that can be used to associate additional information with a test. This information will then be displayed inside the report.
Please note: arrow functions will not work with
addContext. See the example.
addContext(testObj, context)
|param
|type
|description
|testObj
|object
|The test object
|context
|string|object
|The context to be added to the test
Context as a string
Simple strings will be displayed as is. If you pass a URL, the reporter will attempt to turn it into a link. If the URL links to an image or video, it will be shown inline.
Context as an object
Context passed as an object must adhere to the following shape:
{
title: 'some title'; // must be a string
value: {
} // can be anything
}
Be sure to use ES5 functions and not ES6 arrow functions when using
addContext to ensure
this references the test object.
const addContext = require('mochawesome/addContext');
describe('test suite', function () {
it('should add context', function () {
// context can be a simple string
addContext(this, 'simple string');
// context can be a url and the report will create a link
addContext(this, 'http://www.url.com/pathname');
// context can be an image url and the report will show it inline
addContext(this, 'http://www.url.com/screenshot-maybe.jpg');
// context can be an object with title and value properties
addContext(this, {
title: 'expected output',
value: {
a: 1,
b: '2',
c: 'd',
},
});
});
});
It is also possible to use
addContext from within a
beforeEach or
afterEach test hook.
describe('test suite', () => {
beforeEach(function () {
addContext(this, 'some context');
});
afterEach(function () {
addContext(this, {
title: 'afterEach context',
value: { a: 1 },
});
});
it('should display with beforeEach and afterEach context', () => {
// assert something
});
});
This project does not maintain its own type definitions, however they are available on npm from DefinitelyTyped.
$ npm install --save-dev @types/mochawesome
mochawesome is MIT licensed.