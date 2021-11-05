mochawesome

Mochawesome is a custom reporter for use with the Javascript testing framework, mocha. It runs on Node.js (>=10) and works in conjunction with mochawesome-report-generator to generate a standalone HTML/CSS report to help visualize your test runs.

Features

Simple, clean, and modern design

Beautiful charts (via ChartJS)

Support for test and suite nesting

Displays before and after hooks

Review test code inline

Stack trace for failed tests

Support for adding context information to tests

Filters to display only the tests you want

Responsive and mobile-friendly

Offline viewing

Supports parallel mode

Usage

Add Mochawesome to your project:

npm install --save-dev mochawesome

Tell mocha to use the Mochawesome reporter:

mocha testfile.js --reporter mochawesome

If using mocha programatically:

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mochawesome' , });

Parallel Mode

Since mocha@8 test files can be run in parallel using the --parallel flag. In order for mochawesome to work properly it needs to be registered as a hook.

mocha tests --reporter mochawesome --require mochawesome/register

Output

Mochawesome generates the following inside your project directory:

mochawesome-report/ ├── assets │ ├── app .css │ ├── app .js │ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular .woff │ ├── MaterialIcons-Regular .woff2 │ ├── roboto-light-webfont .woff │ ├── roboto-light-webfont .woff2 │ ├── roboto-medium-webfont .woff │ ├── roboto-medium-webfont .woff2 │ ├── roboto-regular-webfont .woff │ └── roboto-regular-webfont .woff2 ├── mochawesome .html └── mochawesome .json

The two main files to be aware of are:

mochawesome.html - The rendered report file

mochawesome.json - The raw json output used to render the report

Options

Options can be passed to the reporter in two ways.

Environment variables

The reporter will try to read environment variables that begin with MOCHAWESOME_ .

$ export MOCHAWESOME_REPORTFILENAME=customReportFilename

Note that environment variables must be in uppercase.

Mocha reporter-options

You can pass comma-separated options to the reporter via mocha's --reporter-options flag. Options passed this way will take precedence over environment variables.

$ mocha test.js --reporter mochawesome --reporter-options reportDir=customReportDir,reportFilename=customReportFilename

Alternately, reporter-options can be passed in programatically:

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mochawesome' , reporterOptions : { reportFilename : 'customReportFilename' , quiet : true , }, });

Available Options

The options below are specific to the reporter. For a list of all available options see mochawesome-report-generator options.

Option Name Type Default Description quiet boolean false Silence console messages reportFilename string mochawesome Filename of saved report

Applies to the generated html and json files. html boolean true Save the HTML output for the test run json boolean true Save the JSON output for the test run consoleReporter string spec Name of mocha reporter to use for console output, or none to disable console report output entirely

Adding Test Context

Mochawesome ships with an addContext helper method that can be used to associate additional information with a test. This information will then be displayed inside the report.

Please note: arrow functions will not work with addContext . See the example.

param type description testObj object The test object context string|object The context to be added to the test

Context as a string

Simple strings will be displayed as is. If you pass a URL, the reporter will attempt to turn it into a link. If the URL links to an image or video, it will be shown inline.

Context as an object

Context passed as an object must adhere to the following shape:

{ title : 'some title' ; value: { } }

Example

Be sure to use ES5 functions and not ES6 arrow functions when using addContext to ensure this references the test object.

const addContext = require ( 'mochawesome/addContext' ); describe( 'test suite' , function ( ) { it( 'should add context' , function ( ) { addContext( this , 'simple string' ); addContext( this , 'http://www.url.com/pathname' ); addContext( this , 'http://www.url.com/screenshot-maybe.jpg' ); addContext( this , { title : 'expected output' , value : { a : 1 , b : '2' , c : 'd' , }, }); }); });

It is also possible to use addContext from within a beforeEach or afterEach test hook.

describe( 'test suite' , () => { beforeEach( function ( ) { addContext( this , 'some context' ); }); afterEach( function ( ) { addContext( this , { title : 'afterEach context' , value : { a : 1 }, }); }); it( 'should display with beforeEach and afterEach context' , () => { }); });

Typescript

This project does not maintain its own type definitions, however they are available on npm from DefinitelyTyped.

$ npm install --save-dev /mochawesome

Related

mochawesome-report-generator

License

mochawesome is MIT licensed.